Meghan Markle's estrangement from her father, Thomas Markle Sr, is facing renewed attention after reports that his son alerted authorities to suspected child sexual abuse material found among belongings at his father's former home in Cebu, Philippines. The claims have drawn attention to the Duchess of Sussex's lack of contact with her father since 2018.

A source close to Meghan suggested the development could offer fresh context for the long-running rift, though the allegations against Thomas Sr remain unproven. No charges have been announced, while authorities have not publicly confirmed the origin or nature of the alleged material.

Thomas Markle Jr Reports Father to Authorities

Thomas Markle Jr said he discovered four boxes containing old family belongings, electronic devices, hard drives, mobile phones and other items while searching for a phone among his father's stored belongings in Cebu. He alleged that some devices contained 'hundreds, if not thousands' of images involving children and said he reported the discovery to US and Philippine authorities.

'When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad,' Thomas Jr said. He added: 'I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years, but that stops now. I won't speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him.'

He reported the matter to the FBI, the US National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Pennsylvania state police on 10 July 2026 before submitting a sworn statement to Philippine authorities. Investigators from the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking reportedly appointed a task force run by the Women and Children's Protection Centre to examine the claims.

The FBI has reportedly confirmed receiving information, but that does not establish that a formal investigation has begun. No public forensic findings have established the alleged material's origin or linked it to Thomas Sr.

According to The Sun, Thomas Jr told friends he was shocked after allegedly finding a 15-minute video showing naked girls on an abandoned phone. The footage allegedly showed girls who appeared to be no older than 10 or 11, along with three still images of girls of a similar apparent age.

Thomas Jr reportedly said: 'What I saw made me sick to the stomach. All this stuff was just dumped on me and I didn't know what to do.'

Estrangement May 'Finally Make Sense'

The allegations have renewed attention on Meghan's long-running estrangement from her father. A source close to Meghan said: 'Now maybe people will finally understand why she has had nothing to do with her father since 2018.'

🇺🇸 BREAKING: Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, is reportedly under investigation over hundreds, possibly thousands, of child sexual abuse images allegedly found at his home in the Philippines.



His son, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly discovered the material hidden… pic.twitter.com/EvnWSGSCr2 — NewsForce (@Newsforce) October 22, 2026

The comment does not establish that the alleged material was the reason for Meghan's estrangement or that she knew about it when contact broke down. Meghan and Thomas Sr became estranged around her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Thomas Sr admitted arranging staged paparazzi photographs before the ceremony and did not attend the wedding.

Samantha Markle Denies Allegations Against Father

Thomas Sr's daughter Samantha Markle has rejected the allegations and defended her father. 'He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him,' Samantha said. She questioned whether the material could be linked to Thomas Sr, claiming the computers had been outside his possession for about two years while he was receiving medical care and in rehabilitation.

Samantha also accused Thomas Jr of making the allegations for financial gain, while Thomas Sr has not publicly responded to the claims. The allegations and counterclaims remain unproven, with investigators yet to publicly establish who created, possessed or accessed the alleged material.