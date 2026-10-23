On Friday, 23 October, Meghan Markle said she had prevented her father, Thomas Markle, from having contact with her children, Archie and Lilibet, saying her decision was intended to protect them.

The Duchess of Sussex said she was 'deeply distressed' by allegations against Thomas Markle Sr, made by her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. Markle Jr said he found suspected child sexual abuse material at their father's former home in Cebu, the Philippines.

The reports cited here include no forensic findings or charges. Thomas Markle Sr denies possessing the material, while reports say Philippine police are examining the claims.

Meghan also said she had been told in 2018 that allegations about her father were being investigated.

What Meghan Markle Said About Her Children

According to the Express, Meghan said a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection in 2018.

She said it was later shared with her and contained 'troubling and disturbing allegations' about her father. She added that she had been assured the allegations were being investigated.

Meghan connected that history to her decision to keep her father from contacting Archie and Lilibet. She said the choice was made 'for one reason: to protect them.'

She also expressed sympathy for any children who may have been harmed and said she hoped justice would be served.

The letter's path remains unclear. The Express reported that the Metropolitan Police had not confirmed whether it received the 2018 letter or investigated the allegations. Meghan's account does not confirm what the police knew or concluded.

Reported Investigative Steps in the Meghan Markle Case

The Sun reported that the FBI confirmed receiving an affidavit from Markle Jr. That confirms receipt of a document, not that the FBI has opened an investigation or verified its contents. The Express also reported that Philippine police were preparing to seize the material.

The Sun said the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking had appointed a task force led by the Philippine National Police Women and Children Protection Center.

The centre declined to comment to the paper. Those reported steps do not establish what the boxes contain or whether an offence has been committed.

Markle Jr told the Daily Mail that he found 'hundreds, if not thousands' of images in four large boxes at his father's home in Cebu. He said he submitted a sworn statement to child-abuse investigators in the Philippines.

He also reported the discovery to US authorities. The reports cited here contain no forensic findings or charges.

Thomas Markle Sr and His Daughter Dispute the Claims

Speaking to the Daily Mail from a rehabilitation centre in Florida, Thomas Markle Sr rejected his son's allegations. 'I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of,' he said.

He also called the claims 'a bunch of lies' and said he did not know why his son was trying to 'destroy' him.

Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, also disputed the allegations, according to The Times. She told the Daily Mail they had 'no merit in them whatsoever' and said the computers were stored in a building in the Philippines.

Samantha claimed her father had no access to them for two years and suggested someone could have set him up.

The Family Rift Behind Meghan Markle's Statement

Meghan has been estranged from her father for years. The Express said they have not spoken since before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle had been due to walk her down the aisle but did not attend after saying he had suffered a heart attack. King Charles, then Prince of Wales, accompanied Meghan instead.

The report says Thomas Markle has never met Prince Harry or the couple's children. It also recalls his public comments about wanting to repair the relationship and Meghan's closeness to her mother, Doria Ragland.