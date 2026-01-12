Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly weighing a return visit to the United Kingdom, but any plans remain up in the air amid speculation over security and their wider royal rift. Weeks ago, reports claimed the Duke of Sussex could regain police protection while in his home country, which would make it easier for him to bring Meghan and their two children on future trips.

Harry is also focused on preparations for the next Invictus Games, and insiders say he wants his father, King Charles, to open the event. If that happens, it would mark a significant reunion for father and son after a prolonged period of limited contact.

Frustrations Over Possible Return

Royal correspondent Rupert Bell was asked on TalkTV to assess how a potential Harry and Meghan visit would go down with the British public. He suggested there is not much appetite to see the couple back on home soil, especially Meghan. In his view, the Suits alum has a habit of making everything about her when she appears at high‑profile events.

'She's done this before. But the frustrating thing at times for the Invictus Games organizers is when she appears she overshadows everything else because the story becomes about her. And that will be the worry for the Invictus Games organizers,' Bell said. He also argued that Harry's relationship with King Charles keeps turning into a 'soap opera, and that Meghan sits at the centre of that drama.

'It's a distraction, this whole thing,' he added. 'So, in many ways you want Harry and the King to sort out their relationship because you would expect the king to go to something like the opening of the Invictus Games next year would be standard, almost normal royal protocol.'

However, a spokesperson for Prince Harry debunked the claims that they will be visiting the UK in the summer and called it 'pure speculation.'

Truth About 'Crisis Management' Expert

Away from the Invictus speculation, Bell also weighed in on claims that Prince William has hired a crisis‑management PR team to handle ongoing issues involving Harry, Meghan, and Prince Andrew. 'This is the problem for the Royal Family,' he said. 'They have got to get on the front foot, but every time they try, the Andrew story seems to have another twist to it. I think definitely he is the low‑hanging fruit, whatever you say.'

A report in the Daily Mail suggested William's new hire would focus less on Harry and Meghan and more on reputational challenges tied to Prince Andrew, as well as public communications around King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer treatments. The idea was that the palace needed professional help to navigate multiple storylines at once.

However, a Kensington Palace insider revealed that Liza Ravenscroft was hired in a non-crisis role. She will reportedly be working on the daily press interactions of Kensington Palace. 'People who work in communications for the Royal Household come from an array of backgrounds,' the insider said.