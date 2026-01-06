The long-running process of Prince Harry seeking state-funded armed security protection in the United Kingdom has seemingly taken a new turn, with him now on the verge of securing automatic police protection.

Insiders have informed People magazine that the official investigation has concluded that the Duke of Sussex is now eligible for full protection, with some officials in the Home Office saying the reinstatement is as good as done, barring any last-minute intervention.

This would mark a significant change after years of legal and diplomatic squabbles that began with the 2020 ruling to withdraw his taxpayer-funded armed security after he and Meghan Markle opted out of frontline royal duties.

From Withdrawn Protection To Possible Reinstatement

When Harry and Meghan ceased to be working royals, their right to taxpayer-funded security on visits to the UK was removed. However, that decision has since led to legal disputes.

Harry lost a legal appeal over that ruling in May 2025, calling the result 'a good old‑fashioned establishment stitch‑up,' which, in his opinion, left him and his family vulnerable when visiting the UK.

However, a review by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), which is a body consisting of representatives of the Home Office, the Metropolitan police and the royal household to determine the level of security risk, is currently reported to have declared that Harry fits the criteria to be provided with official protection again.

According to sources close to the Sussexes, the signals from the Home Office have been described as positive, and the reinstatement of armed guards is now seen as a significant procedural move.

Based on existing rules, Harry must give 30 days' notice to the Metropolitan Police before visiting the United Kingdom to enable a detailed overview of the security level. Still, automatic entitlement to taxpayer-funded armed police protection is likely to be in place ahead of his fourth planned visit to the United Kingdom in 2026.

Safety Concerns Cited In Security Case

This move to reinstate formal protection has been driven in part by a high-profile stalking on one of his visits to the UK in September 2025, when Harry was reportedly closely approached by a woman during a charity event, and two days later, was only prevented from another closer contact by a private security officer. Harry has also cited these breaches as tangible evidence of the dangers he could encounter if the police officers do not provide full protection.

Harry has always insisted that without UK security coverage, he would not feel comfortable taking his family, especially his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back to the country where he was born. This may eventually address the long-awaited concern that insiders indicate can only be resolved by restoring armed protection and allowing visits that have been delayed for years.

Possible Family Reunion in Time

Among the most frequently mentioned implications of the security reversal is the possibility of Harry's children visiting home, a visit that has not been made since the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, when Archie and Lilibet were still very young.

The successful reinstatement of the automatic armed security would open the door to renewed visits with Harry's father, King Charles III, as well as to wider family reunions they have long sought since moving to California.

Earlier on, Harry had expressed a deep wish for his children to explore their British identity and deepen their connections with their grandparents, and that the lack of formal security was one of the reasons his family was not ready to travel.

Official Positions And Confidentiality

The Home Office and its governmental representatives have been coy about the details of the security measures, publicly noting that security policies are confidential and should not be disclosed, as this would jeopardise the security arrangements.

'The UK Government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate,' said one of the representatives of the Home Office, explaining the tradition of not revealing details in the name of safety.

Meanwhile, the Sussex camp has refused to say more on the issue of security due to the sensitivity of the subject, considering that Harry and his family might be at risk.