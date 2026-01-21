Meghan Markle's Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan is reportedly not returning for a third season. Insiders told Page Six that the Duchess of Sussex described the production as 'a lot of work,' so she plans to shift her attention to her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Sources indicated that while Netflix and Markle are in discussion about potential one-off holiday specials, there are no concrete plans for further episodes at this stage. Instead, the focus appears likely to pivot away from long-form television in favour of shorter, branded content connected to her growing business ventures.

Critics Slam Markle's Netflix Series

With Love, Meghan debuted on Netflix in March 2025 as a lifestyle series that blends cooking, entertaining, gardening, and hosting tips, set against the backdrop of a Californian estate. Over the course of two seasons and a holiday special, the duchess invited celebrity guests and friends — including well-known chefs and personalities — into her creative process.

The show initially cracked Netflix's global Top 10 on release, but the subsequent season did not replicate that early traction. The overall viewership data placed the series well below the streamer's most‑watched tiers. Critical reception was similarly mixed, with ratings on review aggregators never gaining significant approval from television critics.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the second season garnered a mere 17% on the Tomatometer, reflecting critics' consensus, while audience approval stood at just 28%. On IMDB, the series fared no better, earning an overall rating of only 3.2 out of 10.

Critics online didn't hold back. Lucy Mangan of The Guardian wrote: 'It's so boring, so contrived, so effortfully whimsical.' An IMDB reviewer added: 'It's all so lifeless, so superficial, everything is obviously done just for the cameras.'

Despite negative reviews, many viewers have praised the show for its warmth and creativity. Fans called it 'beautifully wholesome,' highlighting the easy-to-follow crafts and recipes that make it accessible even to beginners. Markle's engaging and natural hosting, along with her guests, was highlighted for generating truly uplifting moments. Viewers shared how the show inspired them to try new crafts, cook with friends, or spend creative time with their children.

Inside the As Ever Brand

The lifestyle brand As Ever, which Markle started in 2025 and has been slowly growing since then, is a big part of this change in direction. Initially offering shelf‑stable food products, teas, honey, and baking mixes, the brand has grown into related categories such as wines, candles, and stationery.

Products frequently sold out upon release, signalling strong demand among her followers and consumers drawn to the idea of accessible luxury and mindful living. The brand name As Ever was adopted ahead of the Netflix show premiere and reflects a style of everyday ritual and connection, a phrase Markle explained means 'as it's always been.'

Recent product launches, such as sustainably‑made leather bookmarks and curated relaxation sets, underscore a strategy of expanding offerings that fit a coherent lifestyle narrative rather than mass luxury.

Is This the End of With Love, Meghan?

Although the traditional seasonal format of With Love, Meghan appears to be over, the door isn't entirely shut on future special episodes tied to specific occasions like Christmas or seasonal celebrations. Netflix and Markle's team have reportedly floated those options.

Meanwhile, As Ever is expected to remain Markle's primary creative and commercial focus. The shift suggests a rebalancing from traditional television content to shorter, social media‑driven lifestyle clips and product‑led storytelling, which align more directly with her business strategy.

A source familiar with the duchess' plans suggested: 'People will see similar cooking and crafting on Meghan's socials for the brand, but more bite-sized.'

Markle's partnership with Netflix has not entirely dissolved. The platform continues to have a business relationship tied to As Ever, though the scope and scale of future collaborations remain under discussion.

With the evolution of her public profile, Markle's transition from streaming personality to lifestyle entrepreneur marks a strategic pivot that could shape her creative output in 2026 and beyond.