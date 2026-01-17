Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle inherited jewellery collections have sparked fresh comparisons between the two royal women, with observers claiming a symbolic 'bling war' has emerged. Middleton reportedly received numerous pieces from Queen Elizabeth, whilst Markle inherited items from the late Princess Diana, leading to debates about which collection holds more significance within the royal hierarchy.

The comparisons come as Kate Middleton, the future queen, has been photographed wearing Queen Elizabeth's statement pieces, whilst Meghan Markle's collection of Princess Diana's jewellery is described as emotionally significant but less institutionally powerful. Royal commentators have weighed in on the perceived competition, though both women have previously stressed they are not in conflict with each other.

Jewellery Collections Compared

Radar Online recently published an article comparing the jewellery that Middleton and Markle received from two key members of the royal family. As the future queen of Britain, Middleton reportedly received countless pieces from Queen Elizabeth. Markle may have also inherited a few because of her husband, Prince Harry. However, it is reportedly Middleton's inherited jewellery collection that holds special institutional meaning.

In the past couple of years, Middleton has been photographed with some of Queen Elizabeth's statement pieces. She was also seen sporting one of the late queen's stunning rings, which reportedly signals continuity. After all, Middleton will be named queen after Prince William sits on the throne.

Markle, on the other hand, inherited jewellery from the late Princess Diana. Since Middleton inherited more of the queen's pieces and Markle owns more of Princess Diana's, the publication claimed that the in-laws are in a so-called 'bling war'.

'Diana's jewels are intimate and symbolic, but Catherine's pieces are visibly historic. In royal terms, that means she is winning this jewellery war with Meghan hands down,' a source said.

It must be noted that Middleton and Markle are not at war with each other over the jewellery that they inherited from the queen and Princess Diana. The public is the one pitting them against each other.

Several years ago, similar incidents kept happening to the point that Markle and Prince Harry urged the media to stop. At one point, Markle said that she and Middleton could coexist so she didn't want those who support her to hate her sister-in-law and vice versa.

Potential UK Return

Despite what Markle said, several royal insiders still insisted that Markle and Middleton dislike each other and that they could not get along. As such, the Prince and Princess of Wales are allegedly not thrilled at the thought of Prince Harry and Markle setting foot in the UK soon.

Royal insider Shane Watson claimed that Prince Harry and Markle's potential return is a bitter pill to swallow for Prince William and Middleton.

'Of all the royals, William and Kate are the ones who will need to assume the brace position when the Sussex show rolls into town and, unfortunately for them, Meghan's year has started with a mega boosting bang,' she said.

As of now, there is no proof that Prince Harry and Markle are returning to the UK soon.