For nearly four years, the Duchess of Sussex has not set foot in the country where she was once the subject of intense media scrutiny and relentless public fascination. Meghan Markle last visited the UK in September 2022, a brief, low-profile appearance in a land that once celebrated her arrival with tabloid fanfare and now regards her through a lens of controversy.

Her two children — Prince Archie, now 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4 — have not returned since June 2022, when they attended the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. That was more than three years ago.

The gap between the siblings and their British relatives has widened considerably. Yet circumstances are shifting.

A forthcoming security review that could fundamentally alter the landscape of Prince Harry's relationship with the UK government is now imminent. And with it comes a possibility that has triggered considerable debate: Meghan, along with Archie and Lilibet, could soon return to British soil — at taxpayer expense, at least as far as police protection is concerned.

The mechanics of this potential development are worth unpacking. If Harry's request for a review of his entitlement to state-funded security is granted favourably, the implications extend far beyond the Duke himself.

Family members travelling with him would automatically qualify for protection. That includes Meghan. That includes their children.

Whether she visits remains her prerogative. But if she does, the British public would be footing the bill for her protection — a prospect that has already stirred considerable opinion.

Sarah Vine, a veteran Daily Mail journalist, articulated the nuanced position many observers hold. She wrote: 'There is only one instance in which it would be acceptable for the taxpayer to foot the bill for Meghan's presence on this island, and that is if she accompanies Lilibet and Archie as they visit their British relatives. However toxic her behaviour, however troubling her exploitation of the royal brand, she is nevertheless the mother of these two young royals. They deserve to see their family.'

A Family Visit Rather Than a Solo Appearance

The distinction matters. This is not being framed as a triumphant comeback for the duchess or a celebrity homecoming requiring security. Rather, it is positioned within the context of something more fundamental: a mother facilitating her children's connection to their extended family and their homeland. Archie and Lilibet have grown up primarily in California, with limited exposure to British relatives outside of video calls and carefully managed visits.

For them, the UK remains a place they barely remember. Sources close to the family have made clear what many observers have begun to suspect: Meghan's presence is inseparable from Harry's plans for any future UK visit involving the children.

Speaking to The Times, an insider stated: 'I think she would come back with him and the children. They love to do stuff as a family whenever they can, and when they do things as a couple philanthropically, they often do take the kids along privately. I can't see a reason why he'd come over with the kids without her.'

This framing is significant. It transforms the narrative from one of a controversial figure seeking to rehabilitate her image in the country where she once lived, to one of a young family simply wanting to maintain ties to their heritage and relatives. Whether the public will accept that distinction remains an open question.

A potential visit is being discussed for July, coinciding with the one-year countdown event for the 2027 Invictus Games. Yet Harry's confirmed visit next week will proceed without Meghan or the children. For now, the family remains separated by the Atlantic, the unresolved question of security hanging over any future UK return.