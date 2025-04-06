Meghan Markle's highly anticipated return to retail with her As Ever lifestyle brand triggered a media frenzy earlier this week, after her debut collection of artisanal goods reportedly sold out within just 30 minutes across the US. The Duchess of Sussex excitedly announced the launch via social media, writing: 'We're live! Come shop the As Ever collection I've poured so much love into. So excited to share this with you.' Although she warned that quantities were 'limited', the swiftness with which the products disappeared from virtual shelves has left many sceptical—and insiders are now suggesting it could be a calculated marketing ploy.

Industry Insiders Claim 'Fake Scarcity' Behind Fast Sell-Out

The As Ever store, which offers £21.60 ($28) jars of honey, £10.80 ($14) fruit spreads, £9.20 ($12) teas and £11.60 ($15) edible flower sprinkles, may have looked like a runaway success on the surface. However, industry professionals have raised serious doubts about the authenticity of the apparent sell-out.

Speaking to The Telegraph, one insider said: 'It's obviously a marketing ploy that people do all the time. Showing that there is a sell-out is very common for new brands to fake demand.' According to the source, businesses increasingly manufacture products based on confirmed interest to limit financial risk and waste.

'They will have set a number in the back end—let's say 1,000 units of each product—and once they sell out, they then know to create another 1,000 units,' the insider continued. 'There is no warehouse full of jams. It's made to order.' Once customers register their interest, they are notified when stock is replenished—making future sales nearly guaranteed. 'Meghan has all their data now,' they added.

While the model is practical from a sustainability perspective, it has stirred controversy over transparency. Critics argue that when combined with messages suggesting overwhelming demand, it misleads shoppers into believing the brand is more successful than it may be.

Web Fulfilment Partner Accused Of Shady Practices

Adding to the scrutiny is the revelation that As Ever outsources all sales operations to US-based web fulfilment company Snow Commerce. A disclaimer on the website confirms the firm is 'solely responsible for all aspects of your purchase'. The decision has raised eyebrows, as the Cincinnati-based company has a track record of negative customer reviews and unresolved complaints.

According to the Daily Mail, shoppers have accused Snow Commerce of charging for items never delivered, offering minimal customer support, and sending incorrect orders without remedy.

One disgruntled customer warned: 'Do not buy anything from any company that uses this joke of a company. They're allegedly selling items that don't exist at all.' Another stated: 'They misrepresent the items they sell and will offer no help to fix their mistakes—BUYER BEWARE.'

On the Better Business Bureau, Snow Commerce currently holds a damning one-star rating, with one reviewer claiming the company charged £118 ($150) for an item that never shipped, and never explained why. 'Stay away from this company at all costs!' another advised.

Trademark Clash Derailed Clothing Line Ambitions

Further complicating matters is Markle's earlier attempt to launch a clothing line under the As Ever name—a plan that was halted due to trademark issues. In October 2022, Markle's legal team filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to protect the As Ever name across a variety of products, including apparel.

However, as reported by the Evening Standard, the USPTO rejected the trademark in 2023 due to its similarity to Chinese budget retailer ASEVER, which supplies clothing to brands like H&M. The office cited 'a likelihood of confusion' between the two names.

Following the setback, Markle's lawyers submitted a revised application in January 2024, eliminating clothing from the product list. The updated application was approved, but a US trademark attorney told The Mail on Sunday she could still face legal action if she attempts to sell garments under the As Ever name.

Despite this, Markle continues to promote fashion items via affiliate links. Her ShopMy page features luxury goods like £600 ($778) Saint Laurent sandals, £1,000 ($1,298) gowns and £200 ($260) earrings—all items she earns commission on when purchased by fans.

Transparency Or Illusion? Public Trust At Risk

As the debate around As Ever intensifies, critics are questioning whether Markle's new venture prioritises style over substance. While some view the made-to-order model as a sustainable and savvy way to reduce waste, others argue the perceived sell-out is misleading.

Consumer trust, once lost, is notoriously difficult to regain. As the Duchess continues to expand her brand, the public will be watching closely—not only to see what she's selling next, but whether the sales strategy behind it passes the smell test.