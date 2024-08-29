Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard is facing challenges as it struggles to secure a CEO and experienced massive staff turnover.

Markle's new venture, unveiled in March, remains shrouded in mystery, as the launch date and product offerings remain undisclosed. The delay has been attributed, in part, to Markle's challenges in securing a CEO.

"The numbers don't lie and to have almost 20 members of staff quitting on them tells its own story," a source told Closer of Markle's setback. "It's unprecedented, even for a startup." The insider noted that "the brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters; they're very demanding and difficult to work for, and that puts a lot of people's backs up."

Meghan Markle's New Venture: American Riviera Orchard

In April, Markle sent strawberry jam samples to a limited group of celebrities in a strategic move, building anticipation for American Riviera Orchard. In a subtle countermove, Buckingham Palace launched its own strawberry jam product.

Following the initial strawberry jam samples, Markle has sent dog biscuits to celebrities and teased a future rosé wine release. Rumours also circulated earlier this year about her search for investors to support American Riviera Orchard.

Markle revealed in an interview with the New York Times that she has been investing in small brands since the pandemic and currently has between five and ten such investments. She described these companies as aligning with her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

"Investing in them has helped me line up for this chapter where I'm investing in myself," Markle said. Markle playfully referred to her small-scale investment activities as "dolphin tank," a humorous reference to the popular TV show "Shark Tank."

She contrasted her approach with the reality series's competitive nature, describing her investments as friendly waters.

"I imagine the pop-ups, the seeding, and a series of dinners will continue until some kind of official launch," branding strategist Lucie Greene told the Sun in July.

"It could be that she's still courting investment. If the brand is direct to consumer versus wholesale, there will need to be a substantial marketing budget for consumer acquisition," she told the outlet.

Seeking Investors And Expanding The Product Line

According to Greene, the leadership structure Markle has established for American Riviera Orchard is still being determined. She suggested that the strawberry jam samples might have been a proof-of-concept to attract talent and investors.

Friends of Markle have revealed that the name "American Riviera Orchard" is a tribute to Santa Barbara, California, a city often referred to as the 'American Riviera.' This location holds significance for the former actress and Prince Harry, who live there with their children.

In addition to its initial focus on food products, American Riviera Orchard has plans to sell tableware, drinkware, and other kitchen items. Earlier this year, it was speculated that Markle was seeking to generate substantial revenue, potentially in the millions, within the first year of the brand's operations.

The Sussexes have faced additional challenges with the recent resignation of their chief of staff, Josh Kettler, after just three months on the job. The reason for his departure was revealed earlier this month, coinciding with a planned trip to Colombia. This marks the 18th staff member to leave the couple's service.