Meghan Markle is facing backlash after footage surfaced of her moving a wheelchair without the user's permission during the Invictus Games. The clip, which was shared on Markle's own Instagram before being widely circulated, has drawn sharp criticism from disabled people and their allies, who have condemned the act as 'rude' and 'disrespectful'.

The controversy comes amid fresh attacks from Donald Trump, who recently described the Duchess of Sussex as 'terrible' and suggested that her marriage to Prince Harry is in trouble.

The Incident That Sparked Fury

The moment occurred over the weekend as Markle, 43, and Prince Harry, 40, attended a breakfast event with Team Canada, hosted by the True Patriot Love Foundation. In a now-viral video, Markle is seen grabbing a team member's wheelchair and pulling her backwards without warning, interrupting the woman mid-sentence.

The reaction online was swift and overwhelmingly negative. Critics pointed out that Markle should have asked for permission before touching the wheelchair, a fundamental rule of etiquette when interacting with wheelchair users.

'As a wheelchair user, it is absolutely one of the rudest things you can possibly do,' one YouTube commenter wrote. 'Our wheelchairs become part of our personal space, and having someone grab you without consent can be scary.'

Another user added: 'I've had that happen—it's so rude to presume you can just push someone without asking if they need help. Disabled doesn't mean dumb.'

'She has no concept of boundaries, and she is using Invictus for her PR. Sad.'

One particularly biting comment read: 'Isn't that woman in the wheelchair an athlete? Why does she need to be pushed?'

Even family members of disabled individuals have chimed in, with one parent writing on X (formerly Twitter): 'My daughter is in a wheelchair, and someone else trying to move it is a huge NO!'

The Invictus Games, which honour wounded veterans, hold a special place in Canadian culture, making Markle's misstep particularly damaging. The backlash could further alienate her from Canadian fans and the disabled community.

Why Canada Was Never the Right Fit for the Sussexes

This is not the first time Harry and Meghan have clashed with Canada. During their brief stay in 2023, reports that Canadian taxpayers might be forced to fund their security sparked outrage—though Finance Minister Bill Morneau later denied these claims.

Beyond financial concerns, there were also cultural tensions. While Canada remains a constitutional monarchy, the country maintains a symbolic relationship with the Crown. The Sussexes' arrival disturbed this delicate balance, raising fresh debates about the monarchy's relevance in Canada.

Their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Meghan alleged that a royal family member questioned their son's skin tone, further soured public opinion. A 2021 survey found that 48% of Canadians viewed the monarchy as a 'systemically racist institution', while prominent politicians such as Jagmeet Singh questioned whether the royal family provides any real benefit to the country.

Trump and the Sussexes: A Longstanding Feud

The Trump family has been vocal in their dislike of Meghan and Harry. Eric Trump dismissed them outright, stating: 'Truthfully, I don't give a damn about Prince Harry, and I don't think this country does either.'

Donald Trump has also mocked Harry, telling the New York Post: 'Poor Harry is whipped—he's being led around by the nose. His wife? She's terrible.'

Trump's comments followed renewed scrutiny over Harry's immigration status, with the Heritage Foundation questioning how he obtained a visa despite admitting to drug use in his memoir, Spare.

If Not the US, Where Next?

Having distanced themselves from the royal family, burned bridges in Canada, and now facing fresh criticism in the US, the Sussexes are running out of places to go.

The UK remains largely unforgiving—65% of Britons now hold a negative view of Meghan, with 45% stating they hold a 'very negative' opinion of her. Harry's own popularity has plummeted to just 26%, with many in Britain branding him 'spoiled' and 'ungrateful'—sentiments that have only worsened since the release of Spare.

The Bigger Picture: Respect, Consent, and Reputation

Meghan Markle's latest controversy underscores the importance of respecting personal space, especially when engaging with disabled individuals. The act of touching or moving someone's wheelchair without consent is widely regarded as an invasion of autonomy.

Beyond this incident, the ongoing public disapproval of the Sussexes reflects a broader struggle to maintain their relevance. Despite relentless PR efforts, their fall from grace—both in the UK and internationally—shows no sign of slowing down.