At a recent event, former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter took aim at Meghan Markle, calling her 'The Undine Spragg of Montecito.' Speaking with Interview Magazine, Carter was specifically asked about Meghan, and this remark emerged as his immediate response.

His comparison of the Duchess of Sussex to a character from Edith Wharton's early 20th-century novel The Custom of the Country has reignited debate over Meghan's public image.

The remark has also resurfaced tensions surrounding Meghan's past association with Vanity Fair and her history with the press.

Who is Undine Spragg?

Carter's remark is more than just a label; it goes deep when the reference is explored. Undine Sprag is the central figure in Wharton's 1913 novel, a social climber from the American Midwest who moves to New York to marry into high society.

Spragg's ambition is relentless, and despite securing a place among the elite, she is constantly dissatisfied, driven by a desire for even more wealth and status. Literary critics have defined her as follows: 'She swore by her own life and her love of herself that she would never live for the sake of another man, but rather would live for the joy of allowing men to admire her beauty. Preferably with cash, in a fine hotel room, wearing a new dress.' In short, Spragg is 'spoiled and selfish', traits which, according to Carter, align with Meghan's persona.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time Duchess has been compared to Spragg. Back in 2021, author Claire Messud, famous for her work The Emperor's Children (2006), also drew parallels between Meghan and Spragg in The New York Times Style Magazine. She suggested that Meghan, like the fictional character, is emblematic of modern-day social climbing.

Messud also argued that both women use marriage and their public image to secure their place in the upper circle of society for their personal gain.

Meghan's Fallout with Vanity Fair

Carter was the editor of Vanity Fair from 1992 until 2017, and his stark comments on Meghan come in the wake of an increasingly tense relationship between the magazine and the Sussexes. Their beef dates back to Meghan's 2017 cover story, when the world finally learned she would soon marry Prince Harry.

Carter admitted that he was not aware of Meghan before the magazine cover story was suggested to him. 'Why should we do a story on her?,' he asked his staff when the idea was pitched. To which his colleague replied, 'Because she's going to marry Prince Harry.'

In the magazine issue, Meghan opens up about her relationship with Prince Harry. Though the piece was framed positively, Meghan allegedly had issues with the magazine's focus on her romance rather than her charitable work. According to Carter, Meghan snapped at their reporter, saying, 'Excuse me, is this going to all be about Prince Harry? Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy.'

According to reports, she also accused the cover headline, 'She's Just Wild About Harry,' of being racially insensitive, pointing to its connection to a controversial blackface number from a 1939 film. Some sources also revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan pushed for changes to the headline, which they felt was outdated.

Carter also commented about Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex resigning from their royal duties in 2020. 'I would think she would feel great sorrow for her son to have been pulled away from his family like this, especially his brother but also his father,' he said. 'Anytime someone comes between siblings, that's a disaster, horrible for a family.'

Hence, it is evident now how such a brutal reaction towards Meghan Markle is coming from a former Vanity Fair editor. The fallout likely took place during the 2017 cover story, and since then the magazine has published increasingly critical takes on the Sussexes. In many ways, the conflict with Vanity Fair represents the growing differences between Meghan and the media, especially American.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle's recent Netflix show With Love, Meghan has been renewed for season two.