When the trailer for Melania dropped on Dec. 17, 2025, it didn't just offer a glimpse into the secretive world of the first lady; it ignited a firestorm of speculation about the internal dynamics of America's most famous family. Opening with a candid moment in the US Capitol rotunda on Inauguration Day, Melania Trump, 55, turns to the lens with a deadpan delivery: 'Here we go again'.

The documentary, a high-stakes $40 million venture with Amazon MGM Studios, follows the Slovenian-born former model through the frenetic 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's second inauguration. While the film promises an unfiltered look at her journey from Mar-a-Lago to the White House, it is the one person missing from the frame who has captured the public's imagination.

Sources close to the production have confirmed the 'complete absence' of Ivanka Trump, 44, the President's eldest daughter — a move that underscores a rift that has reportedly moved from 'strained' to 'irreconcilable'. The edit, finalised in early December, reportedly scrubbed Ivanka from all backstage footage, even in group settings where her presence would have been expected.

The Power Struggle: Melania Trump Asserts Her Dominance

According to insiders, the decision to exclude Ivanka was anything but an oversight. 'Melania and Ivanka do not get along — not at all,' a source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice. 'There's real tension, and Melania made it clear she didn't want Ivanka anywhere near this film'. The rivalry between the two women is long-standing, often described as a battle over who is the true 'power behind the throne'.

During the first Donald Trump administration, Ivanka famously filled the vacuum in Washington while Melania remained in New York City for several months, waiting for her son, Barron, to finish school. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, in her 2020 memoir Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, detailed how Ivanka allegedly rushed in as 'acting' first lady, taking over West Wing office space and lobbying on policy.

Wolkoff's book also alleged that Melania had launched 'Operation Block Ivanka' during the 2017 inauguration to keep her stepdaughter out of key camera shots — a tactic that appears to have been modernised for the Amazon release. This time around, however, the first lady appears to be firmly in the driving seat. Sources suggest she felt 'overshadowed' during their 2019 state visit to the UK and has spent the lead-up to the second term ensuring history does not repeat itself.

A Family Divided: Melania Trump and the New White House Era

The exclusion of Ivanka from the documentary follows a pattern of recent high-profile absences. While Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, were prominent at a recent state dinner with the royal family, Ivanka was notably missing.

For Melania, who serves as an executive producer on the film, the project is an opportunity to reclaim her narrative. 'Ivanka's absence is intentional,' the insider continued. 'Melania is much more in power and control than she was in the first presidency'. The documentary features over 200 hours of never-before-seen personal footage, yet Ivanka does not appear for a single second.

The documentary itself has not been without controversy, largely due to its director, Brett Ratner. The film marks Ratner's return to the industry after being sidelined since 2017 following allegations of sexual misconduct — allegations he has consistently denied.

Despite the backlash, Amazon is moving forward with a global theatrical release on January. 30, 2026, to be followed by a three-part docuseries on Prime Video. Industry analysts suggest the deal is one of the most expensive documentary acquisitions in Amazon's history.

Melania is also reportedly planning a lavish premiere at the recently renamed Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts — a venue whose new name has itself sparked a legal and political debate. As she prepares to host the glitterati, the first lady's message is clear: in this second term, the spotlight belongs to her alone. For Ivanka, the 'Princess' of the first administration, the gates to this particular palace appear to be firmly shut.

As the trailer for Melania gets millions of views, the documentary is going to be more than just a look back at the movies; it's going to be a statement of independence. By reportedly removing Ivanka from the story and taking back the title of 'first lady' for herself, Melania Trump is signalling a change in the White House hierarchy that will shape the years to come. It remains to be seen if this unfiltered look at the 20-day transition will make the most private woman in Washington seem more human, but the lines of battle within the Trump family are clear.