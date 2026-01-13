In a decisive move to cement its position at the forefront of the artificial intelligence race, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the launch of 'Meta Compute', a new top-level initiative designed to oversee a colossal expansion of the company's digital infrastructure.

Revealed in a post on Threads on Monday, the project outlines an ambitious roadmap to construct 'tens of gigawatts' of computing capacity within this decade, with plans to scale to hundreds of gigawatts over the longer term.

This infrastructure overhaul represents a staggering financial commitment, with Zuckerberg confirming plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars specifically into US infrastructure. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between technical engineering and the immense capital required for such projects, coordinating closely with governments, sovereign entities and external partners to finance the build-out.

A Strategic Vision for Superintelligence

The primary objective of the Meta Compute initiative is to accelerate the development of the infrastructure necessary to support future generations of AI. Zuckerberg emphasised that the scale of this undertaking is not merely about adding server space but represents a fundamental shift in how the company approaches technology.

'How we engineer, invest, and partner to build this infrastructure will become a strategic advantage,' Zuckerberg wrote.

MARK ZUCKERBERG AND META PLATFORMS $META JUST POSTED THIS:



"Today we're establishing a new top-level initiative called Meta Compute.



Meta is planning to build tens of gigawatts this decade, and hundreds of gigawatts or more over time. How we engineer, invest, and partner to…

According to the Meta founder, the ultimate goal is to deliver 'personal superintelligence' to billions of users globally. As AI models become increasingly complex, requiring vast amounts of computational power for both training and inference, the need for specialised, high-capacity data centres has become critical.

Leadership to Drive Expansion

To spearhead this massive logistical and technical challenge, Meta has appointed two key executives to lead the initiative. Santosh Janardhan, Meta's current head of global infrastructure and co-head of engineering, will continue to oversee the company's technical architecture.

His remit includes the software stack, the custom silicon programme, developer productivity, and the day-to-day operations of Meta's global fleet of data centres.

Joining him is Daniel Gross, a former co-founder of Safe Superintelligence, who will lead a newly formed group dedicated to long-term strategy. Gross will focus on capacity planning, supply chain partnerships, industry analysis, and business modelling.

Together, they will work closely with Dina Powell McCormick, Meta's recently appointed President and Vice Chairman. McCormick's role will be pivotal in navigating the geopolitical and regulatory landscape, as she is tasked with partnering with governments and sovereign entities to finance and deploy this critical infrastructure.

On Friday, @Meta announced a deal with @VistraCorp, @TerraPower, and @oklo to power the company's Prometheus supercluster computing system.



The data center, currently being built in New Albany, Ohio, will provide add 6.6 gigawatts of power by 2035. That amount exceeds the total…

Powering the Future

The projected scale of power consumption from Meta Compute is unprecedented. To put the 'tens of gigawatts' target into perspective, a single gigawatt is often enough to power hundreds of thousands of homes.

This massive energy demand has prompted Meta to explore alternative power sources to ensure sustainability and grid stability.

Recent reports indicate that the company has already secured agreements for nuclear power supply, partnering with firms such as Vistra, TerraPower and Oklo to energise its facilities. This includes the Prometheus AI data centre project in Ohio, which serves as a precursor to the gigawatt-scale clusters envisioned under the new initiative.

With previous commitments to invest massive capital in US infrastructure, Meta Compute represents the next phase in a high-stakes strategy. By centralising its infrastructure efforts, Meta aims to overcome the physical bottlenecks of the AI age, ensuring that its software ambitions are not constrained by hardware limitations.