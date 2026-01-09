Actor and podcaster Michael Rapaport has sparked political chatter after claiming he plans to challenge New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in the 2029 mayoral race, despite the election being more than four years away. The comments, delivered on Rapaport's I Am Rapaport podcast, has already stirred debate about whether this is a genuine political pivot or a symbolic protest against the city's leadership.

Rapaport has consistently voiced strong opposition to Mamdani, who was sworn in as mayor on 1 January 2026. Speaking on his podcast, he cast doubt on the mayor's ability to govern and forecasted a troubled term ahead.

Rapaport's Podcast Declaration Raises Eyebrows

During a recent episode of his podcast, the 55-year-old performer from Manhattan's Upper East Side announced, 'That's why I'm running for mayor', after referring to himself as 'Mr. Mayor Rapaport'. He urged listeners who were interested in supporting him to submit their resumes, adding, 'You gotta prepare now', a line that has since circulated widely online.

The remarks came late in a 36-minute broadcast that largely focused on films, reality television, sport and US foreign policy, before turning abruptly to local politics and the mayoralty.

No Formal Campaign Steps Taken

Despite the bold language, Rapaport has not filed any paperwork, formed a campaign committee or outlined a policy platform. There is no evidence of fundraising activity or official registration connected to a 2029 mayoral bid. Political observers note that without these steps, his comments remain symbolic rather than procedural.

Rapaport has nonetheless insisted he is serious, telling listeners he plans to take the idea 'as far as I can take it', even though the next election is still around 1,400 days away.

Longstanding Criticism of Mayor Mamdani

Rapaport has been an outspoken critic of Mayor Mamdani, who was elected in November at the age of 34. On the podcast, he questioned the mayor's competence and predicted poor performance over the next four years. His criticism focused on personal distrust rather than policy specifics, reflecting a combative tone that has characterised his public commentary on the mayor since the election.

The actor used inflammatory language to describe Mamdani and accused him of having an outsized ego, comments that have further fuelled online debate about the seriousness and intent behind Rapaport's statements.

Protest Run or Political Pivot?

The absence of a platform, combined with the entertainment focused setting of the announcement, has led some to frame Rapaport's remarks as a protest gesture rather than a concrete political pivot. Celebrity flirtations with politics have historically ranged from symbolic statements to fully fledged campaigns, making early declarations difficult to categorise.

Rapaport's insistence on early preparation, however, suggests an awareness of the long timelines involved in citywide elections and the infrastructure required to mount a serious challenge.

Why the Timing Still Matters

By framing 2025 as a pivotal year and warning supporters to prepare now, Rapaport appears to be positioning himself as an outsider voice reacting to broader dissatisfaction with city leadership. Even without formal action, such rhetoric can influence political discourse, particularly when amplified through a popular podcast with a dedicated audience.

At the time of writing, Mayor Mamdani's office has not responded publicly to Rapaport's comments. Whether the actor's mayoral talk evolves into a formal campaign or remains a high-profile provocation will depend on whether concrete steps follow the words.