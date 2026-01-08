Actor Mickey Rourke has issued an explosive warning to fans after discovering a GoFundMe page created in his name without his permission, branding the campaign a humiliating scam and urging supporters not to donate.

The Hollywood veteran addressed the controversy in an Instagram video, responding to reports that he is facing eviction from his Los Angeles home over unpaid rent.

While Rourke does not deny financial strain, he made clear that he would never seek public charity and feels betrayed by whoever launched the fundraiser.

The episode has exposed a deeply personal clash between private hardship and public spectacle, leaving the actor furious, embarrassed, and determined to shut down the campaign before more fans are misled.

'The Conspiracy Nobody Asked For': GoFundMe Scam Claims Spark Rourke's Rage

The trouble began when reports surfaced that Rourke was facing eviction from his Los Angeles home, owing approximately $59,100 in unpaid rent.

Within hours of the news breaking, a GoFundMe page titled 'Support Mickey to Prevent Eviction' materialised online, purporting to raise funds to help the actor stay afloat. Rourke, however, knew nothing about it—and he made his feelings abundantly clear in a scathing video posted to his Instagram account.

'Something's come up that I'm really frustrated, confused about and I don't understand,' he said, his voice rising with genuine irritation. 'Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me to donate money like charity and that's not me. I'd rather, if I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f------ charity. I'd rather stick a gun up my a-- and pull the trigger.' The actor went on to stress his bewilderment at the campaign, adding that he wouldn't 'know what a GoFundMe foundation is in a million years.'

'Don't Give Any Money!': Rourke's Explicit Warning to Supporters

Rourke's plea was unambiguous and urgent. He explicitly urged fans and would-be donors not to contribute a single penny to the unauthorised fundraiser, warning them that anyone who had already donated should seek refunds immediately.

'This thing is very embarrassing, and if you've given money... don't give any money, and if you gave money, get it back,' he insisted. 'Whether you gave cash or a check, or whoever you sent it to, and I'm going to talk to my lawyer... and get to the bottom of this.'

The emotional weight of his words was palpable. Rourke admitted that the entire situation had humiliated him, even as he tried to maintain some composure about the larger picture. 'My life is very simple, I don't go to outside sources like that, and, yeah, it is embarrassing, but I'm sure I'll get over it like everything else,' he said, though his tone suggested a man struggling with the reality of his circumstances.

Rourke's Financial Woes: A Perfect Storm of Bad Timing and Bad Luck

Behind the fury lies a genuine financial crisis that the actor attributes to Hollywood's turmoil over the past few years. During the COVID pandemic and subsequent writers' and actors' strikes, work dried up for many in the entertainment industry, and Rourke was no exception.

'I've done a really terrible job in managing my career,' he confessed. 'I wasn't diplomatic. I had to go to over 20 years of therapy to get over the damage that was done to me years ago. I worked very hard to work through that.'

Yet Rourke's money troubles didn't emerge solely from a lack of work. The situation with his landlords appears far more complicated. According to the actor, the property's new owners—whom he describes as 'two scumbags from New York'—refused to address the home's deteriorating condition.

'Everything was good for five or six years, and then two scumbags from New York bought the house, and they wouldn't fix anything,' he explained. 'So I said, I'm not paying rent because there's mice, there's rats, the floor is rotten, one bathtub there's no water, in two different sinks there was no water.'

Rourke insisted that his decision to withhold rent was a reasonable response to habitability issues, not financial deadlock. The matter is now destined for the courts, where he expects the dispute to be resolved.

'We are going to go to court, but I would never ask strangers or fans or anybody for a nickel. I mean, that's not my style,' he said firmly.

A Friend Steps In, but a Betrayal Looms

Despite his pride, Rourke did accept help—but only from one person he deeply trusts. 'If I needed money and I did borrow money from a really great friend of mine, eventually I'll say who it was, and he got me out of a jam,' he revealed. The timing of that assistance and the subsequent GoFundMe launch, however, has left him suspicious.

'There's only one person I can think of that would do such a thing, and I hope that it's not the person I'm thinking about. It's humiliating,' he said, his voice tinged with both frustration and a hint of betrayal.

Beyond Financial Woes: A Filmmaker's Unauthorised Biopic

As if the financial chaos weren't enough, Rourke is simultaneously battling another perceived transgression. A filmmaker operating under the name Chris, whom Rourke refuses to name publicly, has reportedly been shopping a biopic about the actor's controversial life around without seeking permission. In a separate video rant, Rourke warned everyone in the industry he knows to reject the project outright.

'There's some guy running around called Chris, trying to do some kind of bio story on me without my permission,' he said. 'So, any of the three or four directors I have worked with this year, anybody on movies or whatever or anybody from the gym, some guy called Chris comes up and says, Oh, Mickey – I'm doing a story on Mickey, or whatever, tell the guy to go f--- himself, because he doesn't have my permission and I'm not really happy about it.'

'It's humiliating, and it's really f------ embarrassing... they said it's up to $100,000 and I wouldn't take a f------ nickel from charity, from anybody. So we'll get to the bottom of this and like all storms this way pass, and I'll go back to work, and things will go back to whatever normal is,' he concluded.

Taken together, the eviction dispute, the fundraiser scandal and the biopic claims paint a portrait of an actor feeling besieged. Yet Rourke remains defiant, insisting he will resolve the situation and return to work on his own terms.