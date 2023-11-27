As part of the Windows 11 Canary test build, Microsoft has added OpenAI's widely popular AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT to Windows Terminal.

In other words, ChatGPT AI chatbot functionality is now available in Terminal (Canary), which is a new development channel designed to test experimental features before they are rolled out to the public.

ChatGPT integration in Terminal enables users to generate commands, get recommendations and explain errors with the help of artificial intelligence.

The Redmond-based tech giant wants Terminal to perform multiple tasks like explaining commands, such as "DISM," or errors that appear while running commands using the natural language AI. Likewise, it will be capable of recommending solutions, such as an alternative command if the original command is inoperative.

As first spotted by the folks at Windows Latest, Github commits show how Microsoft added AI integration to Terminal's Canary channel last week. Also, it worked exactly as publicised during Microsoft's Build 2023 developer conference.

Microsoft brings ChatGPT AI to Windows 11’s command line, and here’s a closer look.



ChatGPT AI Chat in Terminal, you can use AI to generate commands, explain errors, and get recommendations.

This setup links Terminal Chat with the designated AI service ChatGPT-3.5.#windows pic.twitter.com/RzFchtLXZ7 — TechoMax (@TechoMax) November 25, 2023

On the downside, this feature does not come with its large-language model (LLM) at the moment. This is a major sign that Microsoft wants its users to get Azure OpenAI service to use Terminal AI Chat. However, Azure OpenAI service is not available to everyone.

So, it is safe to say that the AI integration in Windows Terminal will be limited to those who can access Azure-based OpenAI's invite-only API service. While this is likely to change in the future, you will need to purchase the API keys for now.

Using the Terminal Chat

Before using Terminal Chat, you will need to download the app from GitHub and install it on a machine running Windows 11 operating system. The next step involves entering your Azure AI service endpoint and key in the Terminal Chat settings. Now, store and save these details.

Once completed, this step connects Terminal Chat with the designated AI service, which could be ChatGPT-3.5 or your preferred model. Also, this step unlocks the full potential of the AI service within the command line environment.

The most notable features of Terminal Chat are its responsiveness and adaptability. When you select an AI-generated suggestion, it gets to the input line of the terminal. As a result, you have the option to check commands before executing them.

Aside from this, Terminal Chat is capable of identifying the active shell being used and sending this context to the AI service. Thanks to this tailored approach, the AI responses are adjusted to fit the shell environment to ensure relevant and accurate assistance.

Microsoft recently rebranded its Bing Chat and Bing Chat for Enterprise to Copilot in a bid to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT bot. Meanwhile, the Sam Altman-led AI company is seeking additional financial support from Microsoft to support its development efforts.