Microsoft is slated to rebrand Bing Chat and Bing Chat for Enterprise to Copilot to better compete with OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT.

ChatGPT took the tech world by storm when it arrived in November last year. Following in the footsteps of the American AI company, some big tech companies jumped on the AI bot bandwagon.

Likewise, Microsoft cashed in on the skyrocketing popularity of AI by introducing Bing Chat earlier this year. According to a new report, the Redmond-based tech giant is gearing up to bring a ChatGPT-like AI mode to Bing Chat.

In a bid to broaden Bing Chat's capabilities and increase its similarity to ChatGPT, Microsoft is giving the AI-powered tool a makeover.

During the Microsoft Ignite event, the company announced its plan to rebrand Bing Chat and Bing Chat for Enterprise as Copilot AI assistant, which was originally launched as part of Windows 11.

However, an earlier report suggests Microsoft is set to roll out an update that will bring ChatGPT and Copilot to Windows 10 users. Despite being in the preview stage, Copilot gives computer users an opportunity to access a GPT-powered AI chatbot.

At the event, Microsoft also showed off its first custom chips dubbed Azure Maia AI Accelerator and Azure Cobalt CPU, which are designed explicitly for AI.

Copilot for Microsoft apps

Microsoft noted that it is further enhancing Copilot for Microsoft 365 with more personalisation options, which include the ability to tailor your preferred formatting, style and tone. These personalisation options will be first made available to Word and PowerPoint users.

MICROSOFT COPILOT for Microsoft 365 is here



Now, we can use AI with all 365 apps



In Teams, Copilot is set to get the ability to take notes during meetings. Copilot will also come in handy for organising Teams discussions on the Whiteboard for everyone to access.

In Teams channels, Copilot can be used to summarise lengthy posts or highlight key events throughout the day.

In Outlook, Copilot will get the ability to carefully examine invitation details, related emails and important documents and use this information to create an event summary.

An upcoming Word feature will enable users to track document changes by asking Copilot questions like "What has changed in this document?"

Similarly, PowerPoint users will be able to leverage corporate brand assets and transform them with AI-generated visuals.

It is worth noting that Copilot is powered by OpenAI's latest GPT-4 and DALL-E 3. The company also assures that the AI tool doesn't store prompts and responses.

Moreover, Microsoft says it is not involved in the interactions occurring within Copilot and claims it does not use customers' chat data to further train the underlying models.