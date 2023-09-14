Microsoft Edge browser is likely to get an AI-generated writing feature in the coming days. It is no secret that the Redmond-based tech giant is betting big on AI (artificial intelligence).

In line with this, Microsoft is reportedly gearing up to bring AI-powered live wallpapers to Windows 11 OS. Aside from this, the company is sparing no effort to integrate the technology into its services and products like the Edge browser.

The Microsoft Edge browser could be on the verge of taking the world of journalism, blogging, and email writing by storm, courtesy of a new feature called AI-writing. The feature was first spotted by the folks at Windows Latest.

What is AI-writing, how does it work?

The AI-writing feature, which helps you write on the web, adopts Microsoft's in-house AI and ML technologies and draws power from ChatGPT's GPT-4 and Bing AI. Users will be able to select texts on any web page and ask the Edge browser to rewrite them in their preferred tone and length.

Moreover, the Edge browser's AI writing feature will be fully customisable. The feature will work like a Compose Box that is accessible from the sidebar. However, the most notable difference between the two features is that AI writing is integrated into the web.

AI integration in Edge will enable users to generate ideas for writing, rewrite, elaborate and change tone or format without breaking a sweat. According to the report, Microsoft is currently testing the feature with a select group of users. Reportedly, the feature is available in the Canary version of Chromium Edge.

After turning on AI writing in Settings, you can select texts in a text box and click "Rewrite". The Edge browser will generate an all-new version of the selected text. You can use AI contextual buttons to further change this text.

More customisation options

The Rewrite option will pop up when a user selects texts in any text box. In addition to creating another version of the text, you can customise the texts generated by Microsoft. Aside from this, you can click Adjust to access the Length, Format and Tones options.

Tones provide options like Funny, informational, Enthusiastic, Casual and Professional. The Edge browser will rewrite the content based on the specific tone you select. Alternatively, you can switch between formats like Ideas, Blog post or Email.

Microsoft is also offering length options like Short, Medium and Long to help you turn the original text into a long-form blog. After making the changes, users can select "replace" to use the AI-generated content.

These features will come in handy for quickly summarising lengthy reports and rewriting the original content in a different tone. Microsoft also added a feature to capture YouTube screenshots to its Edge browser last month.