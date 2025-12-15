Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has taken the company from an online bookstore in the 1990s into one of the world's most powerful technology and logistics giants. His business acumen has made him one of the richest people on the planet, and his projects into space with Blue Origin have changed the technology world.

But funnily enough, despite all his achievements, Bezos once revealed having a rather shocking fantasy that seems worlds apart from boardrooms, billionaires and business plans. He shared a dream that surprised many and revealed a very human side to a man often seen only in the context of corporate power.

What Jeff Bezos Wanted to Do Besides Amazon

The big dream was disclosed in a conversation with his brother Mark Bezos in 2017, when Jeff Bezos let slip a fantasy that might leave many people shocked. When asked what he would love to do if money were no object, the founder of Amazon said he would want to be a bartender specialising in slow, craft cocktails.

He described himself as someone who takes great pride in his own drink-making skills, saying, 'I do have this fantasy that I want to be a bartender.'This is definitely not the kind of dream one usually associates with someone who built Amazon into a trillion-plus dollar empire.

Ironically, instead of envisioning a life surrounded by spreadsheets, algorithms and CEOs, Bezos told of a vision of mixing drinks, perfecting recipes and engaging with people at the bar. He explained that he has 'glamorised the job' in his mind and loves the idea of talking to people while making the perfect cocktail.

Moreover, what makes this dream even more unbelievable is how different it is from his actual life path. Bezos, popularly, is known as a strategist and visionary leader who transformed e-commerce and cloud computing with Amazon, and then went on to found Blue Origin with the goal of making space travel more accessible.

But here he was, admitting that his ideal job might be something entirely different and much more grounded in everyday human life.

However, hilariously, he was quick to temper his fantasy with a dose of self awareness. Bezos also added that he is 'super slow' at mixing drinks and joked that he would struggle to cope with the speed of a real bar. Moreover, he laughed that any establishment he ran would need to charge premium prices simply to account for the time he would take over each drink, saying that he would have to put up a sign telling customers, 'You can have it good or you can have it fast'.

This strange burst of honesty gives us a rare look into Bezos the person, not just Bezos the billionaire. Because while his career has been defined by speed and relentless growth, his dream job embraces patience and conversation.

What This Says About the Man Behind Amazon

Bezos' shocking revelation speaks to something bigger than a simple knack for mixing drinks. It, in a way, shows the difference between how people achieve success and what they might ultimately find joy in. Running Amazon for years in this case demanded long hours and a focus on innovation at breakneck speed.

Looking at his life and career through this lens puts Bezos' personal goals in perspective. Before founding Amazon, he worked in finance and technology, and often spoke about wanting to minimise regrets by pursuing perhaps contentious ideas. His 'regret minimisation framework' involved imagining himself at age 80 and deciding on choices that would leave him with few regrets. In that context, his fantasy of being a bartender fits perfectly with his approach to life, which is seemingly to be honest about what you want and not shy away from it simply because it seems unconventional.