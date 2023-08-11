Microsoft has taken the wraps off new tools and integrations that equip service professionals on the frontline with the power of generative AI. This recently unveiled suite of tools and integrations is built to empower frontline workers around the world.

Microsoft has been sparing no effort to be at the forefront of the AI space. In line with this, the American technology company recently teamed up with Aptos Labs to build new blockchain AI tools. Now, the tech behemoth has introduced a new Copilot offering.

This innovative Copilot offering uses generative AI to enhance the efficiency and effectivity of frontline professionals. According to data shared by Gartner, there are a whopping 2.7 billion frontline workers, which is more than twice the number of desk-based workers.

They perform a myriad of important roles such as dedicated healthcare providers, customer-facing associates, and others who navigate on-site tasks. In its latest blog post, Microsoft pointed out that more than 60 per cent of workers do repetitive or menial tasks that take time away from more meaningful endeavors.

Amid labour and supply chain shortages, these workers have been put under a lot of pressure in terms of carrying out work. To address these concerns, Microsoft is prepping to offer necessary technological support and resources to frontline workers.

AI-backed frontline Copilot

To recap, Microsoft introduced Windows Copilot AI-powered assistant for Windows 11 insiders in July. Now, the company is empowering service managers who receive customer escalations in Outlook or Microsoft Teams to use Copilot in Dynamics 365.

According to the company, this AI-driven tool automates repetitive tasks to create work orders. Notably, there are other integrations within Microsoft 365 that further improve these capabilities. Frontline technicians will be able to access important work order information via Teams.

Moreover, Microsoft announced a new Dynamics 365 Field Service "mobile experience" that let frontline technicians reduce the number of taps for key tasks. This includes Dynamics 365 Guides integration, as well as access to Dynamics 365 Remote Assist.

"We believe investment in technology for frontline workers will drive positive outcomes for employees, customers and their businesses," CVP of business applications and platform at Microsoft Charles Lamanna told VentureBeat.

"Technology can relieve pressures on the frontline that are causing burnout as well as help organizations drive engagement and a sense of belonging that can help increase retention," Lamanna added.

He also noted that the latest announcements are the first steps the company is taking to combine next-gen AI and data with productivity tools like Dynamics 365 Field Service.

Using generative AI to aid frontline productivity

Lamanna believes AI and process automation can ease the burden of exhaustive procedures for frontline workers. Also, he points out that Copilot within Dynamics 365 Field Service enables frontline managers, who receive service inquiries via emails, to take advantage of AI in Copilot and streamline work order creation from within Outlook.

Copilot will auto-populate customer escalation summaries and various other data into draft work orders within their workflow. After they are preserved, these work orders can be synchronized with Dynamics 365 Field Service.

Lamanna further explained that Copilot will start streamlining technician scheduling by providing data-driven recommendations based on multiple factors like skillset, availability, and travel time. With upcoming updates, Copilot will be able to accelerate responses to customer messages by summarising important details and next steps in email drafts, he added.

Lamanna said that frontline professionals will be able to maintain contact with their entire team to ensure a project is completed on time. Microsoft Teams now allows technicians to receive and dispense updates. Also, it enables them to engage with specialists for remote assistance.

"Frontline technicians will be able to see upcoming work orders as Tasks, click in to see key details such as location, and easily make updates that sync to Dynamics 365 Field Service," Lamanna told VentureBeat.

"Our new Dynamics 365 Remote Assist app in Teams mobile will enable problem-solving in real time with remote experts using 3D spatial annotations that lock to the physical world."