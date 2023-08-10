Microsoft has teamed up with Aptos Labs to build AI tools that will enable banks to explore blockchain integrations on Azure. Notably, AI (Artificial intelligence) continues to take the world by storm.

Following in the footsteps of other big tech companies, Microsoft is sparing no effort to expand its footprint in the AI space. In line with this, the American technology company is also set to oust Cortana in favour of AI.

Now, the company has announced that it is collaborating with layer-1 blockchain Aptos Labs to work on AI and web3. Co-founder and CEO of Aptos Labs Mo Shaikh told TechCrunch+ that the primary focus for both companies is "solving our respective industries [sic] problems."

Today, we're making Aptos history.@AptosLabs is partnering with @Microsoft to unlock Web3 on the @Aptos_Network.



As an @msPartner, our joint suite of AI-supported tools will offer developers and users around the world effortless access to Web3. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/zWsrVWhSql — Aptos Labs (@AptosLabs) August 9, 2023

As part of the collaboration, Microsoft's AI models will be trained using Aptos' verified blockchain information, Shaikh noted. Aside from this, Aptos is planning to run validator nodes for its blockchain on Microsoft's Azure cloud in a bid to enhance the reliability and security of its service.

In an email, Daniel An, global director of business development for AI and web3 at Microsoft, told TechCrunch+ that the tech behemoth believes that "AI will be infused into web3 solutions at greater scale in the coming months and years." It is no secret that AI is having a huge impact on society.

Shaikh pointed out that people can become efficient in using these tools in their daily lives, "whether it's searching and putting together an index of the best restaurants in your neighborhood or helping you write code for your job or research," the top executive explained.

Aptos to leverage Microsoft's infrastructure

According to a press release, Aptos will take advantage of Microsoft's infrastructure to deploy new offerings that unify AI and blockchain technology, including a new chatbot dubbed Aptos Assistant. This new chatbot is designed to answer questions about the Aptos ecosystem.

In addition to this, Aptos Assistant will provide resources to developers building decentralised apps and smart contracts. Notably, the chatbot draws its power from Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service. Moreover, Aptos is integrating its native programming language called Move into GitHub's Copilot service.

#Microsoft and #Aptos Labs collaborate on developing Blockchain AI solutions, including a chat assistant called Aptos Assistant.



It is powered by Azure OpenAI Service, resulting in a significant increase in $APT price. pic.twitter.com/qRwFHzRZL3 — andrew.moh (@0xAndrewMoh) August 9, 2023

It is worth noting that GitHub's Copilot service is an AI programming tool. General manager of AI and emerging technologies at Microsoft Rashmi Misra divulged some key details about fusing Aptos Labs' technology with the Microsoft Azure Open AI Service capabilities.

Apparently, this will enable the company to democratise the use of blockchain and enable users to "seamlessly on-board to Web3 and innovators to develop new exciting decentralized applications using AI." Furthermore, the two companies plan to explore blockchain-based financial-service products such as central bank digital currencies, payment options, and asset tokenization.

What else to expect from this collaboration?

An Aptos representative told CoinDesk that Microsoft and Aptos Labs have teamed up to bring these tools to life. "This is a collaboration from day one," the rep said. Aptos Labs' team comprises Web3 developers, Ph.Ds, and AI experts, who are working directly with Microsoft's AI team.

Their work involves training models, integrating AI technology into the Aptos Assistant and GitHub elements integrating with Aptos' blockchain. Also, they work together to find the best resources for developers and casual visitors who are interested either in learning more about building on Aptos or simply asking questions about the Aptos ecosystem.

Blockchain developers haven't shied away from adopting AI technology in recent months amid the skyrocketing popularity of tools like ChatGPT. Its use is likely to increase in the coming days since OpenAI, the company behind the widely popular AI chatbot, is reportedly set to roll out new updates to make ChatGPT more useful.

Likewise, Venture capitalists have deviated their focus on AI as well. They are using the integration of AI as the key to courting tech talent and fundraising.