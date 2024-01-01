Microsoft has started rolling out AI-powered Bing Chat, which was recently rebranded to Copilot, for Apple devices including iPhones and iPads.

The feature-laden Microsoft AI assistant draws its power from OpenAI's GPT-4 model and DALL-E 3. It is capable of providing text responses and generating images.

Last month, X (formerly Twitter) user @techosarusrex spotted a new Copilot app on Android, which is now available for download from the Google Play Store. The app's listing suggests it was made available to the public on December 19, 2023.

The newly rolled out iOS and iPadOS app allows users to access OpenAI's GPT-4 model for free just like the abovementioned Android version. The Copilot app relies on OpenAI's DALL-E 3 model for image generation.

Microsoft Copilot app is now available for iOS and iPadOS devices as well.#Microsoft #Copilot #chatgpt4 pic.twitter.com/Vw1LrTH0KI — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 1, 2024

If the listing on the App Store is anything to go by, the Copilot app for iOS can perform a slew of tasks such as translating multilingual content, writing job resumes on request, creating personalised travel itineraries, proofreading, summarising complex texts, composing stories or scripts and drafting emails.

As far as its image generation capabilities are concerned, the Copilot app is capable of curating social media content, visualising film and video storyboards, creating illustrations for books, creating custom backgrounds, generating logo designs and developing brand motifs.

How to use the Microsoft Copilot app on iOS?

Download the Copilot app from the Apple App Store.

You can read the terms of use and privacy statement by tapping on the app icon.

Next, tap on accept if you agree and provide the permissions required by the app.

The next step involves signing in using a Microsoft account if you have it already. Alternatively, you can create one from the sign-in menu on the top left corner of the screen.

It is worth noting that you can use the Copilot app without signing in. However, the responses are limited in the free tier.

You can use the GPT-4 model by tapping on the toggle visible on the top of the screen.

Tap on the chat icon on the bottom side to initiate chat.

You can provide the Copilot assistant with a description of the image you want to generate using DALL-E 3.

Copilot's arrival on iOS and Android is expected to radically overhaul the landscape of mobile writing. The most notable feature of the app is its freemium model, which alludes to a business model in which a company offers basic or limited features to users at no cost.

Nevertheless, the premium subscription gives us access to more advanced features like content suggestions, brainstorming and basic stylistic adjustments. However, Microsoft has previously clarified that it shouldn't be held responsible if someone uses Copilot to infringe on copyrighted material.