Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers has drawn criticism online over comments defending people who travelled on Jeffrey Epstein's aircraft without evidence of wrongdoing, arguing that their reputations should be protected.

The former FBI agent made the remarks during a July 2025 appearance on The Brian Kilmeade Show. A recording has circulated alongside reporting about donations to his campaign and political groups supporting his Senate bids.

Metro Times reported that at least seven donors named in released Epstein records had contributed nearly $4.7 million (£3.525 million) since 2023 to Rogers' campaign, associated fundraising committees, his leadership political action committee and an outside super PAC supporting him. More than $4.5 million (£3.375 million) went to the super PAC, GLCF, rather than directly to his campaign.

Mike Rogers Says Epstein Flight Passengers Must Be Protected

During the radio appearance, Rogers argued that authorities must distinguish between Epstein's victims, people suspected of participating in his crimes and individuals named in records without evidence of wrongdoing.

'You also have to protect somebody who got on an airplane and rode with him,' Rogers said, suggesting that a passenger might have had a legitimate business reason for travelling with Epstein.

Leaked audio: Mike Rogers blocked the unredacted Epstein files to "protect" Epstein's friends



"You have to protect somebody who got on an airplane and rode with him... The court of public opinion would ruin their life for no reason... You don't want to hurt that person's career… pic.twitter.com/VavgooTmWE — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 20, 2026

He warned that publicly identifying someone without evidence of wrongdoing could damage their reputation, career and family life.

'You do have to protect, not only the victims, but the innocent people who get sucked up so their name is on a report somewhere,' he said.

Rogers also argued that information about events surrounding Epstein's island should be released, while opposing what he described as a 'big, big, ugly vote on the House floor'.

He suggested that some demands for disclosure were politically motivated and that critics seeking to target President Donald Trump would continue raising the issue.

The comments came from a public radio appearance, rather than a newly recorded statement. His argument concerned how records should be disclosed and how potentially innocent individuals should be treated.

Online Critics Challenge Rogers' Position on Disclosure

The recording prompted criticism online, with some users arguing that concerns about reputational damage should not take priority over transparency for Epstein's victims and survivors of sexual abuse.

Others questioned Rogers' position alongside the reported donations from people named in the records. Some argued that his emphasis on protecting reputations risked giving too little weight to demands for accountability.

The comments reflect individual opinions. They do not establish Rogers' motives or show that donations influenced his position on releasing the records.

Donors Named in Epstein Records Gave Nearly $4.7 Million

The Metro Times investigation examined contributions to Rogers' campaign and political groups supporting his Senate bids since 2023.

Its nearly $4.7 million (£3.525 million) total included donations to his campaign, fundraising committees and leadership PAC, as well as more than $4.5 million (£3.375 million) to GLCF. The outside super PAC supports Rogers but is legally prohibited from coordinating its independent spending with his campaign.

Blackstone co-founder and chief executive Stephen Schwarzman was the largest donor identified in the report. His name appears in the Epstein records, including a 2010 email in which Epstein described him as 'terrific'.

However, Metro Times reported that it found no evidence in the records of direct correspondence or interaction between Schwarzman and Epstein. Schwarzman has not been accused of Epstein-related wrongdoing.

Other contributors identified by the publication included Apollo Global Management chief executive Marc Rowan, whose name appears hundreds of times in the records, and cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder, whose reported connections included meetings and planned visits.

The records describe differing levels of contact. The report does not establish that the donors identified in its review were the aircraft passengers Rogers had in mind during his radio interview.

Rogers' campaign rejected the suggestion that the donations connected him to Epstein's crimes. Campaign spokeswoman Alyssa Brouillet told Metro Times: 'How dare you. Mike Rogers is a former FBI agent who busted human traffickers.'

She added: 'The insinuation that he would take money from anyone engaged in that activity is disgusting.'

Rogers' position is that disclosure should distinguish evidence of wrongdoing from the appearance of a name in a file. His critics want greater transparency, while his campaign disputes the implication that the donations undermine that position.