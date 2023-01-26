Boxing icon Mike Tyson has been accused of raping a woman in the early 1990s in a lawsuit filed in New York.

The alleged victim, whose identity has not been revealed, has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Tyson in Albany County Court. According to the lawsuit, the alleged incident occurred after the woman met Tyson at a nightclub called "Septembers" in Albany.

"My friend and I were hanging out with him and his limousine driver. Tyson told us about a party and asked us to join him. My friend was going to drop off her car, and Tyson said he would pick her up in the limousine," she said in an affidavit, per The Independent.

The woman claimed that Tyson "continued to attack" her in his limousine even after she "asked him to stop and said no several times...he then pulled my pants off and violently raped me."

She has sought to remain anonymous, citing the risks of "further mental harm, harassment, ridicule, or personal embarrassment."

The lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims of sexual assault to seek civil damages regardless of the statute of limitations.

The Act, which came into effect on November 24 last year, gives sexual assault victims a one-year window to raise allegations of sexual assault in court, even if the abuse took place long ago.

Tyson was convicted of raping an 18-year-old contestant for Miss Black America in 1992. He has to serve three years for the crime.

Last year, Tyson was labelled a "misogynist" and a manipulative bully by his former fight promoter, Frank Warren.

The Englishman was speaking after the release of "Mike," a new scripted series based on the former heavyweight champion, on the American streaming service Hulu.

The boxing legend now runs a cannabis company and owns a 420-acre "weed resort" near Desert Hot Springs. Tyson released an autobiography in 2013 and owned up to his past "mistakes." However, he has not issued any statement on the latest allegations.