A British Airways flight bound for Austin, Texas, experienced an unusual and heated delay when two American women were removed by police after brawling over a MAGA hat at London's Heathrow Airport. The altercation, which erupted at Terminal 5, ultimately delayed the flight by more than two hours, according to The Sun.

Dispute Over a MAGA Hat Sparks Physical Altercation

The incident began when one of the women, reportedly in her 40s, confronted another passenger, a woman in her 60s, demanding that she remove her bright red MAGA hat bearing the "Make America Great Again" slogan associated with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. When the hat-wearer refused, the confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, according to The New York Post. The scene quickly turned chaotic as punches were exchanged, shocking onlookers waiting to board.

The Fight Continues Onboard

Despite initial intervention attempts, the altercation spilled onto the plane, where the two women, seated in the premium economy section, continued their dispute in the cabin. Reports from The Sun reveal that the women engaged in shouting and exchanging obscenities, causing concern among passengers and prompting the flight crew to take further action. Fearing the disturbance might worsen mid-flight, the captain requested police assistance.

Police Intervention and Flight Delay

The Metropolitan Police responded to the scene, arriving at the terminal around 12:45 PM. The officers removed both women from the aircraft, which was originally scheduled to depart at 12:10 PM, per reports from The New York Post. Although neither woman was arrested, they both made allegations of affray against each other, and authorities have since confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

British Airways later issued an apology for the delay, with a spokesperson stating that the airline "got them on the way as quickly as possible." A source at Heathrow described the event as "extraordinary," noting that tensions related to the upcoming U.S. presidential election have been running high. "Airline crew could not run the risk of a full-scale punch-up at 30,000 feet," the source explained, referencing the potentially dangerous implications of an in-flight confrontation.