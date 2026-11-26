Finding a desktop computer that balances performance, flexibility and price can be challenging, particularly for buyers looking beyond conventional office machines. Whether the priority is AI development, gaming, professional multitasking or managing large amounts of digital storage, choosing the right system often comes down to matching its hardware with the intended workload.

MINISFORUM's Black Friday campaign offers several options across these categories, with selected purchases qualifying for a complimentary gaming controller and additional reduspoctions on flash-sale products.

The featured lineup includes the MS-S1 MAX, G1 PRO, MS-A2 and S5, alongside discounted options such as the G7 PRO, X1-470 and M2-355H. Here are seven MINISFORUM deals worth exploring before the Black Friday promotion ends.

1. MINISFORUM MS-S1 MAX-128G: A High-Capacity Workstation for AI Computing

For professionals interested in local AI development, demanding creative applications and intensive multitasking, the MINISFORUM MS-S1 MAX-128G is one of the more ambitious systems in the lineup.

Powered by AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, the workstation combines 16 CPU cores and 32 threads with integrated Radeon 8060S graphics. Its 128GB of LPDDR5X memory is particularly significant for users working with memory-intensive applications and experimenting with locally hosted AI models.

The platform also offers substantial connectivity, including dual 10Gb Ethernet, USB4 connectivity and PCIe expansion. These features give professionals several options for connecting external devices and integrating the workstation into more specialised computing environments.

Its high memory capacity and integrated graphics architecture make it particularly interesting to users exploring local AI workloads, although the performance of individual applications will depend on their software requirements and hardware utilisation.

Black Friday offer: Eligible MS-S1 MAX-128G purchases qualify for a free gaming controller, subject to the campaign's availability and terms.

2. MINISFORUM G1 PRO: Compact Gaming Performance With Dedicated Graphics

Gaming enthusiasts looking for a system that does not require a conventional desktop tower may want to consider the MINISFORUM G1 PRO.

The system combines AMD's Ryzen 9 8945HX processor with dedicated graphics options, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 configuration. This hardware combination makes it relevant to users interested in modern PC gaming, multitasking and applications that benefit from dedicated graphics acceleration.

The Ryzen 9 processor provides substantial CPU resources for demanding applications, while the discrete GPU handles graphics-intensive workloads. This separation is important for gaming and creative applications that require more graphical performance than integrated graphics can typically provide.

The G1 PRO also offers a compact alternative to larger gaming desktops, making it an option for users who want a more space-conscious setup without abandoning dedicated graphics.

Buyers should confirm the exact GPU and memory configuration before ordering, as specifications can differ between available versions.

Black Friday offer: Eligible G1 PRO purchases include a complimentary gaming controller.

3. MINISFORUM MS-A2: A Flexible Workstation for Professional Computing

The MINISFORUM MS-A2 is designed for users who need substantial processing capabilities, extensive connectivity and room for hardware expansion.

Its available configurations include AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX and Ryzen 9 8945HX processor options, among others. The 9955HX version features 16 cores and 32 threads, making it suitable for workloads that benefit from high multithreaded processing performance.

The workstation also supports up to 96GB of DDR5 memory, multiple storage configurations and dual 10Gbps SFP+ networking. A PCIe expansion slot adds further flexibility for users who want to customise the system around specific professional requirements.

This combination makes the MS-A2 worth considering for software developers, IT professionals, home-lab enthusiasts and businesses managing demanding computing environments.

However, users should distinguish between CPU performance and graphics capabilities. Its integrated Radeon 610M graphics are intended for everyday display and basic graphical workloads rather than demanding GPU-intensive applications. Buyers who need advanced rendering or graphics acceleration should investigate compatible expansion options.

Black Friday offer: Eligible MS-A2 configurations, including the 9955HX and 8945HX variants specified in the promotion, qualify for a free gaming controller.

4. MINISFORUM S5: A Compact All-Flash Storage Solution

Not every computing purchase needs to centre on gaming or processor performance. For users managing large digital libraries, backups and shared files, a dedicated network-attached storage system may be a more practical investment.

The MINISFORUM S5-304 is positioned as an all-flash NAS solution. It uses an Intel Core 3 304 processor and is designed around compact storage infrastructure rather than conventional desktop computing.

Its all-flash approach is relevant to users who prefer solid-state storage for a quieter, space-conscious setup. Depending on the storage configuration, a NAS can help centralise files and make them accessible across multiple devices on a network.

This could appeal to small offices, home-lab enthusiasts and households looking for a dedicated storage hub.

Prospective buyers should check the number and type of supported drives, the available memory configuration and the network requirements before purchasing. A NAS is not simply another desktop PC, and its usefulness depends heavily on the storage capacity and network environment being planned.

Black Friday offer: The S5 is included in the client's free gaming controller promotion. Check the campaign page for the eligible model and gift conditions.

5. MINISFORUM G7 PRO: A Gaming System With an Intel Core i9 and RTX Graphics

The MINISFORUM G7 PRO is another option for gaming enthusiasts, particularly those who prefer Intel-based processing and dedicated NVIDIA graphics.

It features an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor with 24 cores and 32 threads, alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU in the specified configuration. This combination is designed to support demanding gaming and graphics-intensive workloads.

The system also supports up to 96GB of DDR5 memory and provides two M.2 NVMe storage positions, offering room for substantial memory and storage configurations.

Its dedicated graphics hardware makes it a more appropriate choice than basic integrated-graphics mini PCs for users interested in modern games and GPU-accelerated applications. The system also includes different operating modes, allowing users to adjust its behaviour depending on whether gaming or everyday productivity is the priority.

For buyers comparing compact gaming systems, the G7 PRO offers a combination of high-end mobile processing and dedicated graphics in a desktop-oriented package.

Black Friday flash sale: 28% off. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, according to the campaign offer. Availability and final pricing should be confirmed on the product page.

6. MINISFORUM X1-470: AI-Ready Computing in a Compact Desktop

The MINISFORUM X1-470 is aimed at users who want a compact computer with modern processing and integrated AI capabilities.

Its AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor combines CPU, graphics and AI acceleration in one platform. The system's Radeon 890M integrated graphics also provide a stronger graphical foundation than entry-level integrated solutions, making it relevant to users who need a versatile desktop for productivity, multitasking and selected creative applications.

The X1-470 is particularly interesting for users exploring AI-enabled software and applications that can take advantage of the processor's dedicated AI capabilities. However, the benefits depend on whether the applications being used support the relevant acceleration hardware.

Its compact form factor also makes it suitable for workspaces where a traditional desktop tower would be excessive.

For buyers who want a modern mini PC for a mixture of productivity, AI-assisted applications and everyday computing, the X1-470 is worth comparing with other systems in the same price category.

Black Friday flash sale: 25% off. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, according to the campaign offer.

7. MINISFORUM M2-355H: Another Compact Computing Option

For users who want a compact desktop without necessarily investing in a high-end gaming or workstation system, the MINISFORUM M2-355H is another model included in the Black Friday flash sale.

Its inclusion gives buyers another option to compare when considering their budget, computing requirements and preferred hardware configuration.

As with the other models, it is worth reviewing the exact processor, memory, storage and connectivity specifications on the product page before making a purchase. These details are especially important when comparing compact PCs, as similarly sized systems can offer significantly different capabilities.

For everyday productivity, office applications and general desktop use, buyers should prioritise the configuration that best matches their actual workload rather than paying for hardware they may not need.

Black Friday flash sale: 25% off. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, according to the campaign offer.

Explore MINISFORUM's Black Friday Offers Before They End

From the high-capacity MS-S1 MAX-128G workstation to the dedicated graphics capabilities of the G1 PRO and G7 PRO, MINISFORUM's Black Friday lineup covers several computing needs.

The MS-A2 provides a more configurable workstation option, while the S5 targets users interested in dedicated storage infrastructure. Meanwhile, the X1-470 and M2-355H offer alternatives for buyers comparing compact desktop systems.

The promotional extras also provide an additional reason to review the available configurations. Eligible MS-S1 MAX-128G, G1 PRO, MS-A2 and S5 purchases qualify for a complimentary gaming controller, while the G7 PRO, X1-470 and M2-355H feature advertised flash-sale discounts of 28%, 25% and 25%, respectively.

Ready to compare the offers? Visit the MINISFORUM Black Friday campaign page to explore the featured products, check available configurations and review the applicable discounts and free-gift conditions.