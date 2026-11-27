A Walmart cashier in Oregon says an artificial intelligence-powered safety system prevented her from immediately helping a distressed customer who was crying and needed a pregnancy test, forcing her to deal with an automated alert instead.

The employee, identified only as Anna, works at a Walmart store in southern Oregon and is a leader with United for Respect, an organisation advocating for retail workers' rights.

In an interview published by The Guardian, Anna described how AI was increasingly interfering with her daily responsibilities. She requested anonymity over fears of retaliation.

Her account emerged on Black Friday as labour advocates raised concerns about the growing influence of automated systems in retail stores.

Walmart Cashier Says She Receives 10 to 15 AI Safety Alerts Per Shift

According to Anna, she receives around 10 to 15 safety notifications on her phone during a single shift and cannot continue using the company's app until she clears the outstanding alert.

She recalled being unable to assist a crying young woman who needed a pregnancy test because the system required her attention elsewhere.

'I can't get in to get her pregnancy test because I have to clear a stupid alert,' she told The Guardian.

Anna said she was required to take and upload a photograph after completing a safety alert.

However, she said the technology sometimes mistakes shadows and stickers for safety hazards or directs employees towards problems that should be handled by maintenance staff.

The cashier also questioned why experienced employees needed automated instructions to perform basic duties such as removing objects from the shop floor.

Beyond safety monitoring, Anna said Walmart uses AI for staff scheduling and administering disciplinary points related to attendance.

Walmart Shareholders Reject Proposal to Examine AI's Impact on Workers

Concerns surrounding Walmart's adoption of AI have been mounting for months.

In September 2026, hundreds of employees backed an open letter urging the retailer to prioritise workers' interests as it introduced new technologies across its stores.

The campaign followed a shareholder vote on 4 June 2026, when a proposal requesting a report examining the consequences of AI and automation for Walmart's workforce was rejected.

According to Walmart's published voting results, the proposal received approximately 4.95% of votes cast for or against it.

Walmart defended its approach, telling The Guardian that its AI tools were intended to improve customer service and assist employees rather than replace their professional judgement.

The retailer also cited its June 2026 internal survey, which found that 84% of its US frontline employees felt confident using digital tools.

Retail Workers Demand Human Oversight of AI Systems

A National Retail Federation survey published in December 2025, involving 56 AI leaders at US retailers, found that 73% reported implementing AI-powered office productivity tools, while 66% had introduced the technology for cybersecurity and fraud prevention.

Labour organisations are pushing for safeguards as employers expand these systems into workforce management.

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, warned that automated monitoring could overlook personal circumstances when determining whether employees should face disciplinary action.

Union representatives are calling for workers to have a greater say in how companies introduce AI, including through collective bargaining agreements that guarantee human involvement in disciplinary decisions.