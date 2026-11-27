Apple is reportedly developing a foldable iPad with an expansive display up to 20 inches and an estimated price of $5,000 (£3,815 or €4,560), according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.

Speaking on his Power On podcast, Gurman, in remarks reported by MacRumors on Thursday, 26 November 2026, revealed that the device, known internally as Project J312, resembles a 'gigantic iPhone Duo with no display on the outside'.

Although Apple has explored foldable tablets and hybrid computing hardware for several years, persistent manufacturing difficulties, steep production costs, and ergonomic usability concerns have pushed its tentative launch window from 2027 to 2028, and now to around 2029.

Project J312 to Reportedly Omit Exterior Screen

Unlike smaller folding phones, Project J312 would reportedly omit an exterior screen, requiring users to unfold the 19- to 20-inch panel for every interaction. Furthermore, Apple has yet to determine whether the tablet will run iPadOS, macOS, or an entirely new operating system, leaving readers questioning whether a $3,000 to $5,000 price tag is justified without full desktop-class software. Despite ongoing engineering work to minimise the display crease, Gurman cautioned that Project J312 might never reach commercial release.

Apple is still developing a large foldable iPad

With Massive 19–20-inch foldable display when fully unfolded👀



Apple’s Rumoured Foldable iPad – Key Details



•Design: Tablet-sized foldable device with no external display.



•Expected Price: Estimated between $3,000 and $5,000.… pic.twitter.com/arYvA0g7YN — Clement (@_prophet_futu) November 27, 2026

Apple reportedly considered unveiling the hardware in 2027 before pushing its internal target to 2028, with the tentative release timeframe having since slipped to around 2029.

Difficulties manufacturing large foldable panels in sufficient commercial quantities while controlling production costs have reportedly driven those delays.

Apple is also understood to harbour internal concerns regarding whether the tablet's substantial physical dimensions and hinged design would make it awkward to handle.

Apple's Foldable iPad Faces Uncertainty Over Operating System

According to Gurman, Apple has yet to decide whether Project J312 will run iPadOS, macOS, or an entirely new software platform. That decision could determine whether the device functions primarily as a tablet or as a laptop-like device.

In February 2022, HardwareZone covered Gurman's report that Apple was exploring a dual-screen device that combined elements of the MacBook and iPad.

Under that proposed configuration, part of the display could function as a virtual keyboard, replacing the traditional physical keyboard and trackpad.

In January 2023, technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple could introduce a foldable iPad with a carbon-fibre kickstand in 2024.

In December 2024, Gurman suggested that Apple's proposed device could integrate features from both product lines. He also raised the possibility that iPadOS could support macOS applications by 2028.

Separately, GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu suggested in a March 2025 research note that a proposed foldable MacBook-iPad hybrid could run macOS rather than iPadOS. Whether Pu was referring to Project J312 remains unconfirmed.

Apple's Foldable iPad Price Raises Questions About Software

Several readers responding to the MacRumors report questioned whether an estimated $3,000 to $5,000 price tag would be justified without more capable desktop software, whilst others expressed enthusiasm for the prospect of running macOS natively on a folding screen.

Previous industry reporting also indicated that Apple has been working to minimise the visible crease across the folding display, though eliminating the crease completely remains a formidable technical hurdle.

Despite the reported engineering work, Gurman cautioned that Project J312 might never reach the consumer market, and Apple has not officially announced the device, its hardware specifications, pricing, or release schedule.