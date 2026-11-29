Two federal agents watching a ridgeline in the western United States said the black triangle rising above it looked like a drone. One followed it through a handheld thermal scope. Neither heard it.

Writing about the sighting on 23 October, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb asked whether the object could have come from a 'black project of an adversarial nation'. The agents heard no sound, and the Pentagon records leave the object's origin unresolved.

Loeb pointed to the American B-2 stealth bomber as a familiar example of an aircraft with a triangular profile. What puzzled him was the silence.

In a NewsNation interview with Hena Doba, covered by AOL on 29 November, he said the object could have been travelling close to the speed of sound if the witnesses had judged its distance correctly. The Pentagon's account says no instrument measured its speed.

What the Agents Saw Above the Ridge

The sighting took place in June near a sensitive national security site in the western US. The Pentagon released the records on 23 October, withholding the precise location. According to a witness debrief by its All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), two agents were watching the eastern sky at dusk when a third observer radioed from a separate post. He had picked up something to the west. The two crossed the ridge to get a view.

In a statement included in an FBI report, the agents described a dark, non-reflective object 'most resembling a delta wing drone'. They estimated it was between nine and 15 feet across. While one agent observed the object against the evening sky, the other also viewed it through a handheld thermal scope, which showed a shape warmer than its surroundings. The heat appeared to be distributed evenly across the object, with no visible exhaust.

Neither agent reported hearing an engine or any other sound as it moved through the area. The witnesses described the object rising above the ridge before turning towards their position and descending into a canyon. Despite the level of detail in their descriptions, the object's dimensions remained estimates rather than independently confirmed measurements.

Two Accounts Give Different Timings

The agents put the entire sighting at about three seconds in their FBI statement. The AARO memo gives a longer sequence. It describes a climb lasting roughly ten seconds, a hover of about 20 seconds and a final turn and descent lasting another two or three.

The released documents offer no explanation for the difference. Neither account, however, establishes the object's speed or identifies its source.

Loeb discussed the wider reports of flying triangles in a NewsNation interview with Blake Burman on 23 October. Asked what he thought the flying triangles were, he began: 'We don't know what they are.' He went on to raise the possibility of aircraft from rival nations and called for better sensors at sites where witnesses report sightings.

In this case, the agents could describe the object against the evening sky in considerable detail. What the public record cannot establish is who, if anyone, was flying it.