A viral GTA 6 divorce video reportedly carries an entertainment disclaimer, raising questions about a TikTok creator's claim that her husband chose gaming over their marriage. The clip was reportedly posted on 19 November 2026, coinciding with the worldwide release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Posting under the username @court.ney.xo, the woman described an alleged dispute over her husband's gaming habits that culminated in a divorce ultimatum. Her account attracted thousands of reactions as Rockstar Games launched its latest title.

However, separate reporting by ANTI/HYPE indicated that the video carried an entertainment disclaimer, while other related posts from the creator were labelled as satire. That distinction raises doubts about whether the clip documents a genuine marital dispute.

GTA 6 Divorce Video Details Alleged 18-Hour Gaming Session

The woman presents gaming as a longstanding feature of her six-year marriage rather than a new source of disagreement.

According to a 28 November report by Wealth of Geeks, the creator described an alleged 18-hour gaming session that prompted her to issue an ultimatum. She purportedly gave her husband a choice between continuing to play GTA 6 and ending their marriage.

Her account suggested that the ultimatum failed to persuade him to stop playing. Neither the alleged exchange nor the duration of the gaming session has been independently verified.

When the video was reviewed by the publication, it had reportedly accumulated approximately 143,900 likes, more than 6,200 comments and around 28,600 shares.

The clip appeared against the backdrop of an exceptionally successful video game launch. Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA 6 became available worldwide for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on 19 November.

An announcement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission the following day revealed that the title had sold 32.5 million copies before its release, according to Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

GTA 6 Divorce Claims Put Gaming and Relationship Boundaries in Focus

Romantic relationships also feature prominently within the game itself. Rockstar's latest instalment follows protagonists Jason and Lucia, who become entangled in a criminal conspiracy across the fictional state of Leonida.

Questions about whether virtual romances cross real-life relationship boundaries were already being explored months before the game's November release.

A YouGov survey conducted on 1 September 2026 among 4,114 adults in Great Britain examined attitudes towards romantic interactions involving fictional video game characters.

Respondents were asked whether they would consider it cheating if their partner played a game requiring their character to maintain a romantic relationship.

Just 6% considered such interactions a form of infidelity. A further 19% did not regard them as cheating but would nevertheless object to them.

Meanwhile, 54% said they would accept such interactions without considering them cheating. The remaining 21% were unsure or preferred not to answer.

The findings highlight differing attitudes towards virtual relationships. However, the survey did not specifically examine GTA 6, gaming-related separations or divorce.

The distinction between fictional entertainment and genuine relationship conflict remains central to the viral TikTok. Its reported engagement figures establish the extent of its online appeal rather than the accuracy of its narrative.

IBTimes UK could not independently authenticate the original recording or its reported entertainment disclaimer. There is also no independent confirmation that the alleged ultimatum occurred, that the couple separated or that divorce proceedings have begun.