The search for Jonathan Boley, a four-year-old boy reported missing in Walker County, Alabama, ended in tragedy after authorities confirmed his body had been found. While the discovery has brought an end to days of searching, officials say key questions remain unanswered, including the child's cause of death, which has not yet been released.

Jonathan was reported missing late last month after he was last seen near his father's property in a rural area outside Jasper. An emergency missing child alert was issued, prompting a large-scale response that drew in local and state law enforcement, federal support and volunteers from across the community. Authorities confirmed this week that Jonathan's body was located roughly two miles (3.2 kilometres) from where he was last seen.

What Authorities Have Confirmed

As reported by NBC News, law enforcement officials have said Jonathan was found deceased following an extensive multi-day search. The location where his body was discovered was within the same general area that had been the focus of search efforts since the alert was issued. Officials have not publicly identified any signs of trauma or released further details about the condition of the body.

Investigators have stressed that the case remains active and that information will be released once forensic examinations are complete. At this stage, police have urged the public to avoid speculation while the investigation continues.

Jonathan Boley found deceased.



He was listed at only 4 Y0.



Tragic.



Will follow-up with more details soon.



So sad. #Jonathanboley#Missing pic.twitter.com/x6hrHPHvip — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) January 2, 2026

Timeline from Missing Report to Discovery

According to authorities, Jonathan was last seen around midday near his father's home. When he could not be located, a missing child alert was issued, and search operations began shortly afterwards.

The effort involved hundreds of acres of rugged terrain, with teams using drones, tracking dogs and ground searches to cover wooded areas and nearby properties. Community members joined the effort, providing assistance and supplies to search teams as the operation continued over several days.

The search concluded when Jonathan's body was found approximately two miles from the area where he was last seen. Officials confirmed the discovery but withheld further details pending notification procedures and forensic review.

Cause of Death: What Is Known So Far

At present, authorities have not released an official cause of death. An autopsy has been ordered, and results are expected to play a central role in determining how Jonathan died. Investigators have said that conclusions about the cause of death will come from the medical examiner following forensic testing.

Police have not indicated whether foul play is suspected, and no statements have been made linking the circumstances of the child's death to any specific individual. Officials have repeatedly emphasised that the investigation is ongoing and that findings will be shared when confirmed.

Separate Investigation Involving the Home Environment

During the search, authorities also carried out a separate investigation connected to the property where Jonathan had been staying. According to an Al.com report, his father was taken into custody on charges related to alleged hazardous materials and chemical endangerment. Law enforcement officials have made clear that these charges are separate from the determination of Jonathan's cause of death.

Investigators have said the presence of those materials prompted safety concerns but have not stated that they are directly connected to the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

What Happens Next

Authorities say the next steps include completing the autopsy, analysing forensic evidence and continuing interviews connected to the case. Any updates on the cause of death or further findings will be released once confirmed by investigators and medical officials.