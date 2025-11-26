Amid a global conversation about AI and job displacement, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has issued a direct, powerful mandate to all staff: 'Use AI for every task.' Despite this adoption push, Huang insists that human jobs are secure, aiming instead to radically transform his company's operations.

During a recent internal meeting, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stressed that employing artificial intelligence is now a core requirement at the firm, rather than an option.

Instead of seeing AI as something that jeopardises roles, he characterised it as a powerful driver set to boost output and create greater possibilities for every group.

AI: A Mandate for Growth, Not a Job Threat

Huang was direct and forceful when confronting news that certain supervisors were encouraging staff to reduce their dependence on AI tools. My understanding is Nvidia has some managers who are telling their people to use less AI. Are you insane?' he reportedly said, according to Business Insider.

He further emphasised, 'I want every task that is possible to be automated with artificial intelligence. I promise you; you will have work to do.'

To reinforce his stance, Huang actively urged all engineers to fully utilise AI-powered creation tools, highlighting coding helpers such as Cursor, which is already a frequent resource for many Nvidia personnel.

He cautioned employees against discarding AI programs when performance proves disappointing. Rather, he pressed them to refine and upgrade these platforms: 'Use it until it does. Jump in and help make it better, because we have the power to do so.'

A Sector-Wide Move to Optimise Using AI

The instruction from Huang mirrors a broader shift currently unfolding throughout the technology industry. Significant firms, notably Google and Microsoft, have reported that approximately 30 percent of their newly developed code is now produced by AI platforms.

Both Google and Microsoft, alongside Meta, have started assessing staff performance based partially on how successfully they incorporate AI into their daily procedures. Meanwhile, Amazon recently directed its employees to transition away from external coding aids and to use its own internal AI product, Kiro, exclusively.

Nevertheless, these sudden transformations have increased employees' apprehension, as they fear that extensive automation could render numerous jobs redundant.

That specific concern deepened earlier this month after Amazon revealed it would eliminate roughly 14,000 corporate roles as part of a reorganisation strategy largely dependent on achieving AI-led efficiency gains. Certain predictions indicate that the total number of reductions could reach 30,000.

AI Will Transform Roles, Not Erase Them, Says Huang

Even amid current sector-wide uncertainty, Huang maintains his firm conviction that artificial intelligence will enhance human potential rather than eliminate roles. He restated a key idea shared at the Milken Institute conference in May 2025: 'You're not going to lose your job to an AI, but you're going to lose your job to someone who uses AI.'

Jensen Huang explains that when AI makes us more productive, we’ll actually become much busier.



The trend shows that when AI became very good at radiology, more human radiologists were actually hired.



'Elon Musk and Jensen Huang discuss the…

Huang maintained that for Nvidia, bringing in AI is firmly connected to expansion, not staff cuts. The company saw swift growth over the last year, boosting its total number of employees from 29,600 at the conclusion of fiscal 2024 to 36,000 by the end of fiscal 2025.

The firm remains keen to find fresh talent, with Huang noting, 'Frankly, I think we're probably still about 10,000 short,' underlining the need to recruit at a pace that matches the organisation's ability to induct and prepare new team members.

The primary instruction from Huang to the Nvidia workforce was clear: staff members who welcome AI will help define the sector's future, but those who fail to adapt risk falling behind.