Dana White got into an altercation with his wife at a New Year's Eve party in Cabo, Mexico. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) chief was seen slapping his wife before friends stepped in to stop the couple.

White and his wife Anne have been married for 26 years and share three children together. The altercation occurred while the two were at Cabo's El Squid Roe nightclub. The UFC boss was seen holding his wife's wrists before she slapped him in the face.

The 53-year-old was then seen responding with a hard slap of his own, as the fight escalated. The couple's friends who were at the scene quickly stepped in to stop the warring couple. A video of the incident is being shared online, which clearly shows both of them inebriated.

Here’s the video of Dana White and his wife trading slaps. #ufc #mma pic.twitter.com/wTzq3kNJU1 — MMA NOW (@MMANOWTV) January 3, 2023

White addressed the incident on TMZ Sports, and apologised for his actions, especially after being vocal against violence towards women. He said: "You've heard me say for years, 'There's never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,' and now here I am on TMZ talking about it."

The American businessman, who is worth around $500 million, said that he did not care what the public thought about him or about the incident. He made it clear that his only concern was the well being of his children, who had been shown the video, and his actions explained.

White reiterated his love for his wife of almost 30 years. He admitted that he "can't remember much" owing to the amount of alcohol involved on the night. Anne, meanwhile, has accepted her share of the blame, but was very surprised at her husband's decision to retaliate physically.

"Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement -- nothing like this has ever happened before," Anne said speaking to TMZ Sports about the fight.

"Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year's Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We've talked this through as a family and apologised to each other."