Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, known as "The Notorious," is no stranger to headlines. From his astronomical earnings and lavish lifestyle to his family life and legal controversies, McGregor remains a polarising figure. Recently, a civil court in Dublin ordered him to pay $250,000 after losing a sexual assault case, further adding to his already controversial legacy.

Civil Case Verdict: $250,000 Ordered in Damages

Conor McGregor was ordered to pay over $250,000 in damages after a Dublin High Court jury ruled in favour of Nikita Hand, who accused the UFC star of sexual assault during an incident in 2018. Hand claimed McGregor "brutally raped and battered" her in a Dublin hotel penthouse, leaving her fearing for her life, according to E! News.

The report goes on to say that McGregor denied the allegations, asserting that the encounter was consensual and describing the interaction as "vigorous but mutual." The jury, however, sided with Hand, awarding damages for assault. McGregor expressed disappointment with the verdict, stating that critical evidence had been excluded from the case.

This is not McGregor's first encounter with sexual assault allegations. In 2023, he was accused of assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game, but insufficient evidence prevented the case from moving forward.

Family Life: Longtime Love and Four Children

According to People, McGregor has been in a long-term relationship with Dee Devlin since 2008. The couple, engaged since 2020, share four children: Conor Jr., Croía, Rían, and their youngest, Mack. McGregor frequently shares glimpses of his family life on social media, showing a softer side to his often brash public persona. Devlin, who has stood by McGregor through numerous controversies, was seen leaving the courtroom in tears after the verdict, as reported by The Sun.

Net Worth and Lavish Lifestyle

As one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, McGregor's net worth is estimated to range from $200 million to $650 million, depending on sources. His fortune stems primarily from fighting, with his 2017 boxing match against Floyd Mayweather earning him around $130 million.

Beyond sports, McGregor has lucrative business ventures, including his whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, which was sold in 2021 for a reported $500 million. He has since launched a stout brand, Forged Irish Stout, and owns Dublin's Black Forge Inn. Known for his extravagant spending, McGregor's purchases include luxury cars, designer watches, and multi-million-dollar properties.

Career Highlights: From Cage to Screen

McGregor made history as the first UFC fighter to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. His matches have broken numerous pay-per-view records, with his 2018 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov garnering 2.4 million buys.

Recently, McGregor ventured into acting, starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the film Roadhouse. He claimed to be the highest-paid debut actor in history, surpassing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's earnings for The Scorpion King, per The Sun.

Although McGregor has not competed in the UFC since 2021 due to a leg injury, he has hinted at a return in 2025. Despite his legal troubles, McGregor remains a global icon in sports and entertainment, with fans eagerly awaiting his next move—whether in the octagon, on screen, or through his entrepreneurial ventures.