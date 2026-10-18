When a gunman opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, on 15 October 2026, killing three children and a teacher, one fifth-grader texted his mum in panic from his Apple Watch. On the other end of the line was Michelle, who had survived a school shooting herself as a 14-year-old in California in 2001.

As her son hid in his classroom, she used the same device that once fuelled her own nightmares to guide him through his.

According to Education Week's school shooting tracker, the US recorded 26 school shootings resulting in injuries or deaths by 15 October 2026. The tracker counts incidents in which a firearm was discharged and someone other than the suspect or perpetrator suffered a bullet wound on K-12 school property or a school bus while school was in session or during a school-sponsored event.

Her two sons survived the Oregon attack, but the ordeal revived memories that had shaped much of her adult life.

'This Happened to Me Too': Mum Draws on Past To Calm Son

Michelle's fifth-grade son contacted her through his Apple Watch at around 1 p.m. local time on Thursday, shortly after the shooting began. He initially struggled to type his message before telling her there was a shooter at school.

In an interview with CNN, Michelle recalled being in shock and wondering how such a tragedy could happen to her family after she had already survived a school shooting herself.

She urged her son to remain quiet and communicate through text messages if it was safe to do so, while repeatedly reminding him how much she loved him.

'Baby I love you don't call anyone please be as quiet as possible,' she wrote.

As the situation unfolded, she continued checking on him and reassuring him that help would come. She also reassured him that students would be transported by bus and promised that she would get to him.

Then, she shared something she had never told her children before.

'Everything is going to be okay. This happened to me too, and I am okay,' she wrote.

For Michelle, her own experience became a way to reassure her son that he was not alone, even as she faced the terrifying uncertainty of not knowing exactly what was happening inside the school.

Survivor Mom Has Lived With School Shooting Trauma for 25 Years

Michelle was a freshman at Granite Hills High School in El Cajon, California, when a gunman opened fire in March 2001. Three students and two teachers were wounded, but nobody was killed.

The experience continued to affect her long after the shooting. She described suffering panic attacks and habitually looking for the nearest exit whenever she entered public spaces.

Even the routine act of dropping her sons off at school brought anxiety.

She recalled feeling a pit in her stomach as she watched them walk through the school doors, wondering whether she would see them again.

That fear had followed her into motherhood, although she had not previously explained her own experience to her children.

The Oregon attack forced her to confront those memories while trying to protect her sons emotionally through a crisis she could not control.

Online Users Describe a Shared Fear as 'Passed Down Like Heirlooms'

Michelle's story prompted emotional responses online, with users reflecting on the possibility that children could grow up facing the same fears as their parents.

One commenter described school shootings as being 'passed down like heirlooms,' capturing the disturbing parallel between Michelle's experience as a teenager and her son's ordeal a quarter of a century later.

@nypost Passing down school shootings like heirlooms — cosmodrum (@Jackietreehog3) October 17, 2026



Another user remarked that America has 'multi-generational school shooting survivor families,' expressing disbelief that parents and children could experience such violence within their lifetimes.

Others focused on the mother's response. One commenter praised how she handled the situation, saying they could not imagine what she must have been going through.

@nypost wow, this mom handled this beautifully. I can't imagine what she was going through. My God. — You Can't Be Serious (@99periwinkle) October 18, 2026



The discussion also raised concerns about school safety and children's access to mobile phones.

@nypost This right here is why I don't support the cell phone bans in schools. Until this nonsense stops, kids should have their phones. — Trace3 (@TraceTrue3) October 17, 2026



The reactions reflect a mix of anger, fear and sympathy, as well as wider concerns about how repeated school shootings affect families and shape parents' decisions about their children's safety.

A Mother's Vigilance Shows How Long the Impact Lasts

Michelle's sons survived the Oregon shooting, but the ordeal brought back the trauma she had carried for 25 years.

Her story highlights how school shootings can leave lasting scars on survivors, shaping not only their own lives but also their experiences as parents.