YouTube powerhouse MrBeast triggered discussions among anime fans after posting a simple, resonant question on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, 24 December 2025. The internationally known content creator wrote on X, 'Should I watch One Piece? I'm scared it's so many episodes 😭'.

This brief yet controversial message, prompting a debate within the anime community, is central to One Piece's 25-year existence in the anime world, with over a thousand episodes to date (1,155 to be exact).

Should I watch One Piece? I’m scared it’s so many episodes 😭 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 24, 2025

Within hours of posting, the YouTube star's followers and fellow content creators weighed in, immediately flooding the thread with vocal opinions, prompting a debate among commenters on whether or not MrBeast should jump into the anime series, stemming from the utter length of One Piece, which has long been a topic for debate.

Reaching the Global Scale

One Piece reaching 1,155 episodes to date makes it one of the longest-running anime series, and while it is applauded by many, its extensive and ever-increasing episode tally has left a lot of anime fans divided: some frustrated, and some enjoying its plot.

Reactions poured in on MrBeast's post turned into a poll by anime fans worldwide, and though the debate is evident in its comment section as fans were quick to respond to his post, the undeniable camaraderie, despite having different opinions, is still apparent.

one piece will literally change your life — said (@saidburner) December 24, 2025

Premiered in 1999, One Piece chronicles the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, along with his Straw Hat Pirates, in a quest to find 'One Piece', an epic treasure. Its vast episode tally can be overwhelming to viewers, both novice and seasoned, a polarity demonstrated in the comment section of MrBeast's post on X.

One X user commented, 'one piece will literally change your life', indicating how vast the anime series' fanbase is despite several negative reactions, such as one from @jLawpicks, who said, 'Nah man anime is terrible, watch something real', although referring to anime as a whole and not the series itself, or @Dogwiz who says watching it is probably a 'bad idea'.

Toei Animation, the Japanese animation studio that gave us One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Digimon, and other notable anime titles, made it to the party as well, commenting 'Once you start, you can't stop, Jimmy! Welcome to the ONE PIECE Journey'.

Meanwhile, several X users made light of the debate by commenting fun photos, such as an AI generated image where MrBeast's face replaced that of Monkey D. Luffy's, and one even saying he could watch it for MrBeast for $200k, likely indicating it will require a ton of MrBeast's time watching the anime series.

Once you start, you can’t stop, Jimmy! Welcome to the ONE PIECE Journey 🏴‍☠️👑 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) December 24, 2025

MrBeast's 'One Piece' Journey

What began as a light-hearted query turned into a heated social media topic, highlighting social media, anime fandom and pop culture's influence not just in the younger generation, but in all ages. His hesitation towards starting the anime series due to its vast episode count is understandable, as has been the fear of many who are looking into starting their One Piece journey.

Ultimately, MrBeast decided to watch the series, and announced it himself in the comment section. Whether he decides to dive into the anime series or opts for the manga instead, this cheerful reminder that not everyone shares the same interest is a nice way to kick off the holidays.