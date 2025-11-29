Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation, a century-old organisation known for addressing major global challenges.

While the collaboration aims to combine Donaldson's digital reach with the foundation's institutional expertise, critics were quick to accuse the influencer of joining what they describe as the 'inequality machine'.

The New Alliance: MrBeast and the Rockefeller Foundation

The partnership, announced ahead of a video shoot on 21 November at MrBeast's studio in Greenville, North Carolina, was described by both organisations as a strategic effort to engage young people with urgent global issues.

Donaldson highlighted the complementary nature of the collaboration, saying: 'I've spent my entire life making YouTube videos. They've spent their entire lives helping people. Obviously, they have a team who's way more experienced than me at helping people, but being able to draw on their knowledge and wisdom is amazing.'

Dr Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation, echoed the sentiment, noting that philanthropy often struggles to capture the attention of younger audiences.

'Most people have a natural desire to help others, but we teach ourselves that world problems are too big and too complicated to solve. Jimmy's already shown that you can change that dramatically,' Shah said.

He pointed to MrBeast's work in Zambia, where the influencer's team helped install solar-powered electricity systems and clean water wells in under-resourced communities.

Public Reaction and Online Controversy

Despite the stated goals, online reaction was swift and sharply divided. A tweet criticising the partnership went viral, stating: 'MrBeast went from "helping people directly" to partnering with the people who built the global inequality machine.'

Critics on social media argue that aligning with a historic institution associated with vast concentrations of wealth risks undermining Donaldson's image as a grassroots philanthropist.

Supporters counter that joining forces with a foundation capable of driving institutional-level change could significantly expand the scope and effectiveness of his charitable initiatives.

MrBeast's Philanthropic Vision

Donaldson's ambitions now extend far beyond YouTube content creation. His growing empire includes Feastables, a snack brand, a limited-run theme park venture in Saudi Arabia, a book collaboration with James Patterson, and an Amazon Prime reality series.

Last year, venture capitalist Jeff Housenbold was appointed chief executive officer, alongside a broader expansion of the leadership team, moves that signalled a push to professionalise and scale Beast Philanthropy.

Shah noted that MrBeast's data-driven approach to content creation closely aligns with the Rockefeller Foundation's evidence-based model of philanthropy.

'We bring innovation, a sense of purpose and a deep commitment to measuring results to those efforts,' he said. 'Over time, that work has literally helped hundreds of millions of people escape poverty, hunger and disease.'

Projects on the Horizon and Collaboration Goals

Although specific joint initiatives are still being finalised, early collaboration is expected to target child labour in cocoa production. Through Feastables, Donaldson aims to demonstrate that chocolate manufacturing can be both profitable and ethical, while ensuring farmers are paid sustainable living incomes.

Both organisations are expected to travel to Ghana early next year to exchange insights on development strategies, community-led change and global storytelling.

The partnership plans to combine Donaldson's large-scale youth engagement with the Rockefeller Foundation's decades of experience in tackling systemic social problems.

The alliance represents a notable convergence of influencer-led philanthropy and traditional institutional efforts.

Whether it proves truly transformative or continues to generate controversy, the partnership has already captured widespread attention online, highlighting the complex relationship between celebrity advocacy, wealth and global development.