As 2025 comes to an end, the first-ever personalised YouTube Recap has been revealed. The new feature—a detailed, shareable summary of every user's video viewing habits throughout the year—is set to launch globally this week following its initial roll-out in North America. It offers a customised wrap‑up of your favourite channels, interests, and shifting preferences, along with a 'viewer personality' based on your viewing history.

The official launch announcement states: 'You aren't just one thing, and neither is your watch history.'

What Is YouTube Recap — and What's Inside?

YouTube Recap arrives as a modern alternative to the previous YouTube Rewind series, which traditionally highlighted the most viewed videos on the platform annually.

Instead of a curated highlight reel, Recap leverages your personal watch history to build up to 12 interactive 'cards.' These are:

Your top channels and most‑watched content

Your frequent viewing themes or genres

How your viewing habits have changed over 2025

And a fun 'viewer personality' label, ranging from names like Adventurer, Skill Builder, Creative Spirit to Sunshiner, Wonder Seeker, or Connector.

For music lovers who use YouTube Music, Recap is also going to highlight your favourite songs, artists, and genres, along with a deeper dive into podcasts and global listening trends.

How to Check Your Recap

Once the feature reaches your region, getting to your personal Recap is easy. According to YouTube's announcement:

Recap appears on the YouTube homepage, or under the 'You' tab.

It works on both mobile and desktop platforms.

If you're a YouTube Music user, separate music‑related stats will appear. You'll be able to dive into genres, podcasts, and global listening snapshots.

YouTube's roll-out begins in North America, as of 2 December, with global availability expected to follow within days.

2025 Top Global Trends

The 2025 Year on YouTube was also released, summarising highlights not just individual viewing habits but the global trends that shaped the platform.

Trending topics:

Squid Game dominated conversation with renewed fan interest and reaction content.

User-generated experiences on Roblox captured the gaming community's attention.

Music-driven animation KPop Demon Hunters became a global sensation, with songs widely shared in Shorts.

Niche cultural phenomena like Italian Brainrot and creators such as Katseye showcased the diversity of YouTube's content landscape.

Top creators:

MrBeast retained his position as the top global creator for the sixth consecutive year.

Also included in the top 10 are IShowSpeed, Zack D. Films, and Outdoor Boys.

Top songs:

Global hits included Die With A Smile by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga; and APT. by Bruno Mars and Rosé.

Tracks from KPop Demon Hunters, such as Golden and Soda Pop, have also taken the spotlight on the list.

Music-driven Shorts were dominated by viral songs such as YOUR WAY'S BETTER by Forrest Frank; Ocean Eyes by Billie Eilish; and Rock That Body by Black Eyed Peas.

Top podcasts:

Long-form audio content remained popular, with The Joe Rogan Experience, KILL TONY, and Good Mythical Morning leading engagement among listeners.

Year‑End Roundups

YouTube isn't alone in offering an annual wrap‑up. Over recent years, several major platforms have embraced the trend of personalised wrap‑ups that let you see your online habits:

Spotify Wrapped is perhaps the most well-known example. It lets you explore your most-listened-to songs, favourite artists, top playlists, and preferred genres of the year. The feature also encourages social sharing, with visually striking stat-cards that have become a social media tradition.

Apple Music Replay provides a similar experience, summarising your listening habits, most-played tracks, and favourite artists over the year.

Twitch Annual Recap allows streamers and viewers to revisit top channels, highlight clips, and community milestones, offering a snapshot of activity on the live-streaming platform.

With its 2025 Recap, YouTube joins this growing category of personalised year-end summaries, but with a distinct focus on video content, creator engagement, and interactive trends.