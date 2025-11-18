In an age where social media can revive nearly anything, a single tweet from 2013 has led to fresh curiosity and unease. The message, posted simply as 'Corona virus....its coming', came from a now-obscure X (formerly Twitter) account belonging to Marco Acortes. What once seemed like an offhand comment has resurfaced with eerie relevance because his 'prediction' appears to have come true. As the world continues to reckon with the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, people are asking one question: Who is Marco Acortes, and did he really predict the coronavirus?

The Viral Coronavirus Prediction Tweet

It all started on 3 June 2013, when Marco Acortes, using the handle @Marco_Acortes posted a short but cryptic tweet: 'Corona virus....its coming.' At that time, Covid-19 did not exist. Moreover, the term 'coronavirus' was far from mainstream, known mostly in scientific circles, and few would have connected it to anything more than scientific curiosity.

Corona virus....its coming — Marco (@Marco_Acortes) June 3, 2013

The world only began to deeply feel the full threat of the coronavirus years later, especially after 2020. When the Covid pandemic erupted, Acortes' tweet was rediscovered. Suddenly, his words weren't just a random remark, they looked prophetic.

Social media users were stunned. Screenshots circulated, speculations brewed, jokes flew. Some demanded he explain how he knew. Others wondered whether he had some secret insider knowledge. According to multiple reports, the tweet quickly gathered massive engagement. Now, in 2025, it is going viral again.

Who Is Marco Acortes And Why Did He Stop Posting?

Despite the global attention, very little is publicly known about Marco Acortes. One report describes him as an online creator whose brief flash of fame rests almost entirely on that single 2013 tweet. He used his account regularly for a few years, but then abruptly went silent. His last recorded tweet came in December 2016, and it was nothing more than a single emoji.

Sources also note that Acortes ran a YouTube channel called Vlogs from the 6, but his presence there was equally unassuming. The videos are low-key, everyday vlogs. Crucially, he never publicly addressed his 2013 tweet, neither on YouTube, nor in interviews, nor anywhere at all.

Details about his identity remain elusive. There is no confirmed information about his age, his profession, or why he wrote that tweet. Some online speculation suggests he may have been involved in tech, but nothing is verified. His disappearance from social media after 2016 only deepened the mystery.

Why the Tweet is Going Viral Again in 2025

Many on social media treat Acortes' 2013 message as a prophecy. The timing feels uncanny as his words came long before the Covid-19 pandemic and yet seemed to predict the exact crisis that defined 2020 and beyond. Today, people are tweeting replies at him, asking for predictions about other things like when GTA 6 will finally launch to other hilarious memes. Even MrBeast joined in.

When does GTA 6 drop??? — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 16, 2025

But some have tried to seriously debunk the post. They remind the public that 'coronavirus' is not a new term. It describes a huge family of viruses, including those that caused SARS and MERS, long before Covid existed. It is possible Acortes was referring not to a future global pandemic, but simply acknowledging a known risk. As per reports, researchers had already warned about such viruses in 2013, similar to coronavirus circulating in bats, which could pose serious threats.

Did the CIA or MI6 take you? — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 16, 2025

Furthermore, sceptics also point out that while the tweet has gone viral, Acortes himself has not resurfaced to explain or clarify. There is no public interview, no blog post, no press statement. Without his voice, it is impossible to know his true intent.