Marks & Spencer is pressing ahead with a sweeping transformation of its store network, which includes the closure of 11 cafés, as part of its ongoing efforts to modernise retail operations and recover from a cyberattack earlier this year.

The move forms part of a £300 million investment aimed at expanding its popular food halls and reimagining the overall customer experience across its estate.

The prominent retailer announced on Monday that the decision will allow space for more in-demand food products. Out of its 316 food stores, fewer than 4% will be affected by the closures.

According to a report by The Independent, a spokesperson for M&S confirmed the plans, stating: 'As we look to modernise our food business and offer the best of M&S Food to more people, more often, we're investing in our store estate to give our customers the widest possible product range.'

As part of the revamp, M&S has introduced new coffee shops featuring fresh food and barista-made Fairtrade coffee, including a recently opened outlet at Bristol's Cabot Circus.

The company emphasised that no jobs will be lost, as all affected employees will be redeployed to other roles within the business.

While some customers may be disappointed by the café closures, M&S said it remains committed to offering modern coffee spaces in larger stores, ensuring high-quality coffee and food options continue to be available to all shoppers.

Post-Cyberattack Rebound

M&S revealed in July that it is ramping up its store rotation and renewal programme, with plans to open 16 new, extend nine, and renew 12 stores this financial year — representing an investment of more than £300 million. The initiative forms part of the retailer's ongoing strategy to modernise its estate and enhance the shopping experience for its 32 million customers.

All new and renovated stores are set to feature M&S's latest format, including wider aisles, bright entrances, and modern displays across Food, Fashion, Home and Beauty. Exciting developments include the launch of 12 new food halls, alongside two full-line stores and two outlets, featuring flagship locations at Bath Southgate and Bristol Cabot Circus.

Over the past year, M&S has completed 47 property deals — more than in the previous three years combined — as it accelerates towards its goal of operating 180 full-line stores and 420 food halls by the end of the 2028 financial year.

The retailer is evaluating over 300 possible new sites throughout the UK, ranging from Elgin to Exeter, to enhance its store network.

In the press release, M&S Chief Executive Stuart Machin said the investment reflects the company's confidence in its growth strategy.

He stated, 'This year we are stepping up the pace of our programme and investing over £300m to rotate and renew stores across the country. We have a rigorous strategy to make sure we have the right stores in the right places, and this year we will deliver 37 new and renewed stores with the best of our Food, Fashion and Home and Beauty to our 32 million customers.'

The retailer is making progress towards financial recovery after a major cyberattack in April that caused a nearly seven-week suspension of online orders. The store was forced to stop operations after the cyber intrusion and subsequently acknowledged that customer data, including home addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth, had been hacked.