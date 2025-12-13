Comedian and actress Amy Schumer has never been shy when it comes to oversharing, but one of her most eyebrow raising confessions still has fans talking years later. The star once revealed a surprising regret after filming a sex scene with WWE icon John Cena in the hit 2015 comedy Trainwreck.

The box office smash, widely regarded as one of the standout comedies of the last decade, paired Schumer with the muscular wrestling superstar in a brief but unforgettable on-screen romance. Behind the scenes, however, the experience proved far more awkward than audiences ever imagined.

Schumer Reveals Her Unexpected Regret from the Set

Speaking during an interview with MTV Australia, Schumer left interviewers stunned when she admitted she had one major regret from filming the intimate scene with Cena. In true Amy fashion, she delivered the confession with a heavy dose of shock humor.

The actress claimed Cena was 'actually inside her' during the shoot, a remark that immediately sent fans into disbelief. Schumer joked that she felt she had no authority to stop the moment, adding that Cena's physique felt unreal.

She went on to describe his body as 'not even human,' comparing the experience to having a refrigerator on top of her. Schumer then joked that the scene was probably more difficult for Cena, while she simply lay there, poking fun at herself in the process.

Her biggest regret, she claimed, was not getting the chance to feel Cena's balls, which she called a 'major regret.' The blunt confession was peak Schumer, blending self-deprecation with outrageous humour.

John Cena's Brief but Memorable Role in Trainwreck

In Trainwreck, Schumer played Amy, a commitment phobic magazine writer who does not believe in monogamy until she meets the right man. Cena appeared as Stephen, a gym obsessed fling who briefly dates Amy before the relationship fizzles out.

While his screen time was limited, Cena's sex scene with Schumer became one of the film's most talked about moments. The awkward energy was intentional, designed to heighten the comedy and showcase the uncomfortable mismatch between the characters.

Cena Admits He Avoided Telling His Wife the Details

John Cena later addressed the scene in a 2015 interview, revealing that he did not fully explain it to his then wife, Nikki Bella, at the time. The wrestler admitted he kept putting off the conversation because it was simply too embarrassing.

He said the filmmakers wanted the scene to feel awkward, and that was exactly what they delivered. Cena also confessed he never expected to land the role and felt uncomfortable explaining that there would be graphic moments involved.

A Closed Set That Quickly Turned Crowded

Cena praised director Judd Apatow for trying to make the actors feel comfortable. The set was initially cleared, with only essential crew members present. However, by the end of the shoot, Cena recalled that the room was suddenly packed with people and even catering, making the situation even more awkward.

Despite the discomfort, Cena said everyone ultimately laughed about it, proving that sometimes the most uncomfortable moments make for the most memorable comedy.