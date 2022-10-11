Gisele Bundchen has turned to a spiritual healer following her separation from Tom Brady. The Brazilian fashion model made the short trip from Miami to Boca Raton for her second visit in as many weeks, as speculations mount over her impending divorce from husband and NFL superstar Tom Brady.

The power couple, who have been married 13 years, have now been living separately for over a month. The root of their feud is believed to be Brady's decision to unretire from the NFL, just 40 days after calling time on his illustrious career.

Bundchen moved out of their family home after an "epic row" with the seven-time Super Bowl winner, and has been living in Miami since. A source close to the model recently told People, that she is done trying to fix their relationship, and is now ready to move on.

"She is done with their marriage," an insider close to Bündchen said. "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

Bundchen and Brady are said to have now retained counsel to initiate divorce proceedings. The former Victoria's Secret angel is seeing a spiritual healer, as she looks to move on with her life and focus on her interests that were put on the back burner in recent years.

According to TMZ Sports, Bundchen was again spotted meeting with Dr. Ewa Wieruszewska Lierle in Boca Raton, whom she has previously seen since the separation. The report also claims that the Brazilian supermodel has threatened to divorce Brady on a number of occasions in the past, with football reasons cited as the main issue.

Amid all the chaos, Brady's focus has been on the Tampa Buccaneers' ongoing NFL campaign, and his kids. The future NFL Hall of Famer admitted that he is dealing with off-field emotions, but remains focused on football and spending time with family.

Brady and Bundchen share two children - son Benjamin 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian - they also co-parent John Edward, 15, who the quarterback shares with former partner Bridget Moynahan. The former two are living with the Brazilian model, while the older sibling has been spending time with the NFL star.