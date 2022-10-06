Tom Brady could be in for a shock amid reports claiming both the quarterback and his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, are "looking for lawyers" to begin divorce proceedings. The latest report claims that the Brazilian model is way ahead of him and was already talking to a lawyer about ending their union weeks ago.

The power couple, who wed in 2009, have been living separately for over a month after an "epic fight" that saw Bundchen move out of the family home in Tampa. The row between the pair is said to have stemmed from Brady's decision to unretire from the NFL just 40 days after calling time on his illustrious career.

Bundchen wanted the seven-time Super Bowl winner to dedicate more time to his family, and put football in the back seat after 22 seasons in the NFL. However, his decision to return for a 23rd season did not sit well with the Brazilian fashion model, who has now decided to move on with her life.

A number of sources have indicated that there is genuine tension between the two, which has now led to conversations about ending their marriage. On Wednesday, Page Six reported that Brady and Bundchen had begun seeking out attorneys to begin divorce proceedings that could see them split their combined $600 million fortune.

However, according to People, Bundchen has already been talking to a lawyer for a number of weeks with the subject of divorce cropping up as part of their conversations. The issues between the pair have reportedly been long standing, and it is not something that has just occurred.

"Gisele has been talking to a divorce lawyer for a while but to my knowledge has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues," a source told People.

Meanwhile, Gisele was recently spotted in Miami with the two children she shares with Brady, Benjamin and Vivian. The former Victoria's Secret angel was devoid of her wedding ring suggesting that things have significantly broken down with her NFL legend husband.

"I don't think there will be any coming back now," one insider recently told Page Six. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."