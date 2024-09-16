Digital marketing has become a part of 21st-century strategies that allure clientele, and GHOSTS - the brainchild of youngpreneur Michael Althammer - is currently at the forefront of this movement. With a focus on e-commerce, advertising, and content creation consultancy, GHOSTS is not just another marketing agency; it's a psychological powerhouse designed to tap into consumer behaviour and elevate brands across global markets.

Michael's journey, filled with entrepreneurial grit and an intuitive grasp of psychology, has made GHOSTS one of the most innovative agencies in the space today.

Michael's passion for marketing and psychology was ignited at a young age. His high school years - when he excelled in marketing without needing to put in much effort - laid the groundwork for his future career. Encouraged by a teacher who saw his potential, Michael gravitated toward the dynamic interplay of communication and human behaviour. This innate understanding of human psychology would later become the bedrock of his agency's success.

"I always knew I wanted to go into either marketing or psychology or both," Michael shares. "I was fascinated by how people think and how that impacts their decisions online. I didn't just want to create ads; I wanted to understand what drives people to engage and buy."

Like many young visionaries, Michael's journey took an unconventional route. He left university during the COVID-19 pandemic, realizing that online classes differed from how he wanted to spend his formative years. Instead, he moved to Vienna, eager to join the marketing world. As fate would have it, he found himself as the first employee at a fledgling agency, where he honed his skills and eventually became an expert in high-stakes digital advertising.

"I was living in a hotel for over a year, learning the ins and outs of paid advertising for global brands," Michael recalls. "It wasn't glamorous, but it was invaluable. That experience made me realize that I had to start my agency. I wanted to do something different to what I had observed in other agencies – often over-promising and under-delivering."

And so, in 2021, GHOSTS was born.

The GHOSTS Company

The name 'GHOSTS' isn't just a quirky moniker; it represents the agency's underlying philosophy. "We like to be in the background, observing," Michael explains. "Our strength lies in understanding people, markets, and trends and using that knowledge to deliver campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences. We do not create flashy ads; we believe in intentional ads that convert."

This keen focus on observation and psychology sets GHOSTS apart from traditional marketing agencies. Rather than relying on surface-level trends, they dig deeper into the human psyche, ensuring every campaign taps into real consumer emotions and motivations.

GHOSTS isn't just another marketing outfit. It's a full-stack agency that handles everything, from strategy development and content creation to performance marketing and data analytics. With a team of 16 diverse talents, GHOSTS has built over 160 brands since its inception, spanning industries from e-commerce to pharmaceuticals. One of their key advantages? A young, remote team that's always on the pulse of the latest trends. Michael further shares, "We hire young talent from across the globe, bringing in niche expertise for every part of our campaigns. We don't just follow trends; we create them."

What makes GHOSTS stand out is its technological edge. Unlike other agencies that over-rely on common tools, GHOSTS uses niche AI solutions tailored to individual clients' needs while maintaining the human touch that psychology brings to marketing.

Michael notes, "Consumers are motivated by human behaviours and, therefore, the most effective campaigns are the ones that are created by humans. While AI can be useful for structuring ideas, it can't replace the psychological awareness needed to ensure authenticity in your campaigns. Many jump on the bandwagon with AI without considering the output, resulting in bland and ineffective campaigns."

What Sets The Company Apart

Another unique selling point of GHOSTS is its ability to navigate the cultural nuances of different markets, particularly in the DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) region. GHOSTS provides invaluable insights for clients from the US or UK looking to break into this complex market.

"If you're not a native speaker, marketing in the DACH region is tough," Michael explains. "That is why we bridge that gap by understanding the language and the culture, ensuring our clients' messages resonate."

GHOSTS has seen impressive results across industries. One standout success was with one of the largest automotive dealerships in Europe, where GHOSTS increased leads by an astounding 105,000% year-over-year after reworking their ad campaigns and fixing broken tracking systems. Another highlight was their work with an online pharmacy, where GHOSTS scaled their digital advertising from the ground up by leveraging a combination of psychological targeting and performance marketing. Due to the campaign's effectiveness, the pharmacy's monthly revenue has increased from 0 - 500,000.

"We've worked with some major clients, including companies that do over a billion in revenue each year," Michael shares. "It's rewarding to see our strategies pay off in a tangible way."

As GHOSTS continues to grow, Michael remains focused on staying at the cutting edge of psychology and marketing. He aims to keep expanding the agency's global reach while maintaining the personalized, human-centred approach that has made GHOSTS a standout in the industry. "We're not interested in becoming just another big agency," Michael asserts. "We want to stay innovative, agile, and deeply connected to our clients and their audiences. That's what will keep us fast-paced and innovative."

Marketing constantly evolves, and GHOSTS is here to grow with it - always observing, adapting, and pushing for better results.