Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish went viral this week as they were spotted kissing on a balcony in Venice, Italy. Photos of the pair spread quickly and made its rounds online, sparking mixed reactions from netizens on different platforms.

Notably, Eilish is currently having her 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' tour in Europe. She's also quite the established name at 23 years old. The artist is only three albums in and already has an Oscar for the song 'What Was I Made For?'

Meanwhile, most people are asking 'Who is Nat Wolff?'

Who is Nat Wolff?

Zoomers or younger millennials will probably remember Wolff from his days on Nickelodeon. He was one-half of the leads for the show The Naked Brothers Band.

The show ran on the channel for a short time from 2007-2009. Nat starred with his younger brother Alex in a mockumentary-like show following their lives as young bandmates living the dream.

After that, Wolff was also in titles including Death Note (from Netflix), Paper Towns, and The Fault In Our Stars. Fans of both Wolff and Eilish will have also noticed that he was in Eilish's music video for CHIHIRO as well.

Nowadays, he's a musician that has been touring with Eilish as an opening act since last year. Wolff has also released music with his brother back in 2023 and is working on their third album.

His dating history includes fellow Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove, Grace Van Patten and Margaret Qualley. Wolff has also been rumoured to be romantically involved with Ashley Benson and Bella Thorne.

Wolff and Eilish Romance Timeline

As mentioned, the couple are currently in Italy for Eilish's Hit Me Hard And Soft tour. A photo was taken of the couple kissing on a balcony last 8 June and have since gone viral.

As per Dexerto, Wolff and Eilish supposedly met at an Oscars party in 2024. Both also attended Coachella together that same year. Nat and Alex Wolff began opening for Eilish when her tour began in the US in September 2024.

The first instance of the couple's dating rumours began in March 2025. The couple were seen leaving together from the iHeart Music Video awards. As per Page Six, the couple are 'nothing more' and are just 'close friends.'

The report said that Eilish is simply affectionate with her friends. However, the pair were implied to be 'very affectionate' while out bar hopping.

Eilish said 'I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever,' in an interview with Vogue in 2024. She also added that she's 'never talking about her sexuality ever again. And I'm never talking about who I'm dating ever again.'

Simply put, Eilish doesn't want to shed light on her personal relationships. This may stem from the invasiveness that comes with fame as a rising star.

Eilish previously dated The Neighbourhood's frontman Jesse Rutherford from 2022-2023. Prior to this, she was also romantically linked to Brandon Adams, Matthew Tyler Vorce and Quenlin Blackwell.