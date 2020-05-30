Since the suspension of all NBA games on March 11, the only timeline heard from NBA management is that it would be "at least" 30 days before games can resume. Over 60 days later, there's still no definitive answer from the league. However, on Friday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the Board of Governors is set to vote on the location, format, and restart date of the NBA.

According to CBS Sports, the proposal is to restart the games by July 31, in a bubble environment in Disney World in Orlando, Florida. 20-22 teams are expected to be invited to play and finish the season. Players, coaches, trainers, team management, and their families will be quarantined in a single location where the games will be broadcasted through existing network partners. People who are needed to play and broadcast games such as security, referees, and media personnel will also be included inside the bubble.

There are four possible formats that the NBA Board will discuss and choose from in the coming weeks. Here are the basic details:

16 Teams - The NBA moves directly into the playoffs using the current standings as basis. It would reduce the people needed in the bubble and reduce the risk for everyone. Teams that have lowest standings will not need to expose themselves and they can continue sheltering at home.

20 Teams - Four extra teams would be invited to play an initial World Cup-style group stage, playing against other squads twice. Top teams will be included in the playoffs.

22 Teams - Six extra teams will be invited to compete for the remaining playoff spots. The format is still not clear at press time. They are looking into a single-elimination or shortened format, including most teams with a chance of making the 8th spot in the playoffs.

30 Teams - The entire NBA would continue to play regular season games in the previously scheduled or shortened format.

There are supporters and detractors for each format. However, the league is interested in playing the entire postseason in full to prevent an "asterisk" on the NBA Championship this year. The NBA Board of Governors is expected to vote on June 4 on the format and the start date.

The venue is likely to be in the ESPN Center inside Disney World, Orlando.