The alarm bells began ringing before dawn on Monday morning. At 6 a.m., nearly 15,000 nurses across New York City's five largest privately-run hospitals walked away from their posts and onto picket lines, marking the largest nurses' strike in the city's history.

It was a moment that had been building for months—a breaking point reached after hospital administrators refused to meaningfully address the core concerns that have made nursing increasingly untenable: dangerously low staffing levels, eroding healthcare benefits, and mounting violence from patients. The strike, which began on 12 January 2026, represents more than just a labour dispute; it signals a profession reaching its limit.​

The hospitals affected—Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West, Montefiore Hospital and New York Presbyterian Hospital—braced themselves with over £100 million in strike preparations. Mount Sinai alone recruited 1,000 temporary nurses and conducted detailed drills to manage patient flow.

Yet no amount of contingency planning could disguise the fundamental breakdown in these negotiations. After months of discussions and a contract that expired on 31 December 2025, hospital management and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) remained worlds apart on the issues that matter most to those providing frontline care.​

The stakes could hardly be higher. These are not just economic disputes over wages, though those matter immensely. This is about the conditions under which nurses are expected to perform life-or-death work.

In recent weeks, the crisis has been exacerbated by a severe influenza surge sweeping across New York State—a period when the healthcare system most desperately needs its nursing workforce at full strength. Instead, hospital administrators have demanded concessions that nurses see as fundamentally wrong.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency, acknowledging the strike 'could jeopardise the lives of thousands of New Yorkers and patients.'​

Bright and early with @nynurses on the UWS as they demand a fair contract, safe staffing, and strong patient care.



After months of delays and retaliation, nurses across the city took a stand.



Proud to be with them as the strike kicked off.

The centrepiece of negotiations has been safe staffing ratios—a demand that, on its surface, sounds straightforward until you understand what current conditions actually look like in these hospitals. Nurses report caring for up to 12 patients per shift, a workload that makes individual patient care nearly impossible.

One nurse practitioner, Dania Munoz, articulated the human cost of this staffing crisis with particular poignancy. 'Violence is on the rise in our institutions and in our units,' she said. 'Nurses at the bedside, and not just nurses, doctors as well. Techs are getting hurt by patients. We are strike ready on Monday, but we don't want to be there. We need fair contracts now, because I know people are going to suffer, and that is not what we want. What we need is the protection and safety to do our jobs,' she told ABC7.

Workplace violence has become increasingly normalised in hospital settings, a reality underscored just days before the strike. On Thursday, 9 January, armed patients confronted medical staff at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in a hostage situation that ended with police fatally shooting the assailant.

STRIKE LATEST: Nurses across New York City are walking off the job this morning in what could become the city's largest nursing strike, after contracts with a dozen private hospitals expired in December and negotiations stalled.

It was a stark reminder of dangers that nurses face routinely—dangers that hospital management has failed to adequately address through proper staffing or security protocols.​

The NYSNA, led by President Nancy Hagans, has demanded more than just wage increases. The union is calling for four key provisions: better compensation for the work they do, genuinely safe staffing levels, fully funded healthcare benefits (including lifetime coverage for retired nurses), and stronger protections against workplace violence. When hospitals suggested panic buttons and other technological solutions, union leadership rejected them as insufficient Band-Aid responses to systemic failures.

'It's deeply offensive that they would rather use their billions to fight against their own nurses than settle a fair contract,' Hagans stated. 'Nurses do not want to strike, but our bosses have forced us out on strike.'​

Over 16,000 nurses could walk off the job and hit the picket line if a deal is not reached by midnight on Sunday. It would be considered the largest nurses strike in city history.

Hospital administrators paint a different picture. Mount Sinai and Montefiore executives claim the union is demanding £3.6 billion in concessions, including a nearly 40 per cent wage increase—figures they say are economically unrealistic at a time when President Trump's healthcare policies threaten to slash federal funding by £8 billion and cost the state 35,000 healthcare jobs.

They argue that vacancy rates have actually dropped to single digits and that thousands of new nurses have been hired in the past three years. Yet the NYSNA counters that previous arbitration settlements awarded millions in penalties to nurses who worked understaffed shifts, vindicating their safety concerns.​

The largest nurses' strike in New York City history began on Monday morning after the nurses' union and hospitals officials failed to reach a tentative settlement.

@ABC News' @RhiannonAlly has the latest. https://t.co/fo1Ro83KkH pic.twitter.com/JADAMeFpbD — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2026

NYC Nurses Strike: A Three-Year Pattern Of Unresolved Tensions

History provides important context. In January 2023, a brief three-day strike at Mount Sinai and Montefiore resulted in a tentative agreement that included a 19 per cent wage increase over three years and commitments to hire over 170 new nursing positions at Montefiore alone. Nurses felt vindicated, believing they had won real protections.

Yet here, just three years later, those same hospitals are pushing back against healthcare benefit guarantees and refusing to commit to meaningful staffing improvements. From the nurses' perspective, it suggests hospital management never truly prioritised the agreements made in 2023 and is now attempting to roll back protections that were supposed to be locked in.​

Thousands of nurses in three hospital systems in New York City went on strike Monday after negotiations through the weekend failed to yield breakthroughs in their contract disputes.

The timing of this strike adds another layer of urgency. New York is experiencing a historic influenza surge. Hospitals are already overwhelmed. Patient demand is at peak levels, and nurses are exhausted from months of managing surging caseloads.

Rather than negotiate in good faith during this humanitarian crisis, hospitals have chosen confrontation—forcing nearly 16,000 healthcare workers onto picket lines whilst patients struggle to access care.

Four other safety-net hospitals across the New York area reached tentative agreements with NYSNA in recent days, making the five hospitals still striking appear increasingly isolated in their refusal to prioritise nurse and patient safety.​

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's statement captured the moral dimension of the dispute. 'No New Yorker should have to fear losing access to healthcare—and no nurse should be asked to accept less pay, fewer benefits or less dignity for doing lifesaving work,' he said.

It's a simple formulation, yet it cuts to the heart of what is being contested. Healthcare workers are not demanding luxury. They are demanding basic dignity, adequate staffing so they can provide quality care without burning out, and the security of knowing their families will have healthcare coverage.

That these demands are being characterised as 'reckless' speaks volumes about how fundamentally misaligned hospital priorities have become with the realities of frontline nursing.​