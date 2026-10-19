President Donald Trump's hair appeared redder to social media users after photographs captured his return to the White House on Sunday, 18 October.

The images, taken in Washington following campaign stops in Georgia and Kentucky, prompted jokes about his hairstyle, including a comparison with a squirrel.

It wasn't the first time the president's hair colour had drawn attention. In September, photographs from New Jersey prompted questions about whether his familiar blond hairstyle had become darker. Neither set of images establishes that he dyed his hair.

This time, jokes focused on a picture from the South Lawn. One commenter reportedly wrote, 'He's got a different squirrel on his head every day.'

Donald Trump's Apparently Redder Hair Draws Questions on X

Reuters photographed Trump arriving at the White House on 18 October after his campaign stops. The image shows where and when he was, but it doesn't explain why some viewers thought his hair looked different.

According to The Mirror, X user Vince Monroy shared a photograph captioned, 'Maybe it was just a long weekend.' The report described other users concentrating on the colour of Trump's hair rather than the presidential journey.

'Red hair?' one asked. Another wrote, 'He dyed his hair again?' The questions soon turned into more pointed jokes. 'Whose hair is he wearing?' one user asked, while another wrote, 'What did they do to his hair?'

The Mirror reported the remarks, but it has not independently authenticated the original X posts. They reflect what people thought they saw, not evidence that Trump had adopted a new hairstyle.

Nor do the photographs settle the question. Lighting, camera exposure and image processing can affect how hair colour appears, making it difficult to infer a cosmetic change from pictures alone.

Donald Trump's 'Squirrel' Joke Spreads Beyond X

The squirrel remark provided the sharpest punchline in the reported X discussion. Another commenter claimed, 'He changes his hair colour every other day.' That was speculation, not a verified description of Trump's grooming habits.

By Monday, 19 October, a thread about the photographs had appeared on Reddit's r/anticapitalism forum. The comments showed both ridicule and frustration over the attention paid to the president's looks.

'That's not dye, that's an awful wig haha,' one user wrote. Another simply asked, 'Does it match his face.' Neither remark offers evidence about Trump's hair. They were jokes posted in response to a news report.

Not everyone welcomed the subject. 'This is seriously news?' another Reddit participant asked, before arguing that political issues deserved more attention than a possible hair-dye job.

That disagreement was part of the reaction itself. Some commenters wanted to laugh at the photograph. Others saw the coverage as a distraction from more consequential decisions the administration made.

Donald Trump's Hair Also Drew Attention in September

The October discussion revived a story that had already surfaced weeks earlier. On 6 September, Fox News reported that Trump's hair looked noticeably darker when he arrived at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey.

Photographs taken on 4 September showed him stepping off Air Force One before a weekend at his Bedminster golf club.

The September report described online reactions to a look that appeared more brunette than blond. As with Sunday's photographs, the apparent change prompted questions but did not confirm any use of hair dye.

The latest images therefore mark another round of public scrutiny, rather than proof of a new colour or styling routine.

No official explanation of a hair-colour change was established in the material reviewed. What can be documented is the presidential arrival, the photographs and the reactions that followed.

By the time the discussion reached Reddit, even the subject of the jokes had become contentious. For some, the hair was the story. For others, the fact it had become a story was the problem.