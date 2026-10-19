A video allegedly showing a man standing behind Donald Trump appearing to put a finger to his mouth after touching his ear has prompted disgust and political mockery on X. One commenter turned the apparent gesture into a joke about affordability, writing, 'That's all he can afford to eat in Trump's economy'.

The supplied posts were dated 18 October 2026 and described the footage as showing a moment from 17 October. The dates refer to the reported footage and the posts sharing it, respectively, although the original recording date has not been independently authenticated.

Video Prompts Disgusted Reactions

The footage appears to show the man standing behind Trump during his speech, with his hand near his ear before bringing it towards his lips. The accompanying allegation was that he was eating earwax, but the footage does not establish what was on his finger or what he put into his mouth.

f I have to watch this maga eat his own ear wax, you do too pic.twitter.com/nJ7hFuzqCA — Maxou Rona 🎸🇫🇷 💙💛 #TAEM #PFM (@Madximilian) October 17, 2026

One commenter asked, 'WHAT NEXT? PICK HIS NOSE & SCRATCH HIS A**?'. The same comment added, 'I HOPE HE'S GETTING PAID FOR THAT OVERTIME HE'S DOING!'.

The commenter also joked about the man having 'a bucket of fried chicken', adding to the ridicule surrounding the apparent gesture.

Grocery and Fuel Prices Become the Punchline

The affordability joke and the petrol reference connected the apparent behaviour to everyday expenses under Trump's presidency.

One commenter wrote, 'Using ear wax to help at the pump? C'mon Trump! No way that's going to work', turning the gesture into a sarcastic reference to fuel costs.

Together, the remarks used food and petrol prices as political punchlines rather than evidence about the man's finances or Trump's economic record. The affordability comment became the central hook, connecting the alleged behaviour to wider online criticism of the cost of living.

MAGA Supporters Face Broader Criticism

Some commenters moved from mocking the apparent behaviour to criticising Trump's political movement. One wrote, 'This is a perfect representation of the people who still identify as MAGA', while another posted, 'F****** MAGOTS EAT ANYTHING! EARWAX? F****** TRAILER TRASH'.

A separate reaction began, 'Eww NOT Funny!' before directing further insults at MAGA supporters. Such remarks generalised from the clip to judgements about Trump's political base.

The man was reportedly wearing a hat bearing the 'Make America Great Again' slogan while standing behind Trump during the speech. That visible context helps explain why commenters associated the scene with MAGA, although it does not independently establish the man's personal beliefs or formal political affiliation.

Not everyone endorsed the personal attacks. One commenter argued, 'You can critique a political movement without personal degradation. Let's keep the focus on actual policy instead'.

That response distinguished policy criticism from personal insults. The supplied reactions included disgust, economic jokes and political criticism, alongside an appeal to focus on policy rather than individual degradation.

What Remains Unverified

The supplied posts place the sharing date on 18 October 2026 and describe the footage as showing a moment from the previous day. The original recording date and location have not been independently authenticated.

The man's identity and the substance involved also remain unconfirmed. The article therefore describes the alleged earwax-eating as an interpretation of the footage, not an established fact. The quotations are reproduced from the X posts and comments you supplied.