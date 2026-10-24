Nevada officials are demanding answers from technology firm Navigate360 after a cybersecurity breach exposed data from approximately 8.3 million safety and crime tip records across the United States and Canada, including confidential reports to the state's anonymous SafeVoice school safety service.

Navigate360 first notified Nevada authorities in spring 2026 that SafeVoice might have been affected by an incident involving customers in several jurisdictions. Washoe County School District said the wider breach involved around 8.3 million data records, although that figure is not a count of affected students or individual tipsters.

Nevada's Department of Education and Department of Public Safety said an investigation found that approximately 10% of SafeVoice tips containing personally identifiable information had been compromised. The agencies did not disclose how many individuals were affected.

On Friday, 23 October, Navigate360 said it had discovered suspicious activity around 18 March. An investigation found that an unauthorised third party accessed one of its systems and obtained copies of data between 21 November 2025 and 5 March 2026.

Anonymous Tip System Exposed

SafeVoice enables students, families, teachers and other community members to report school safety concerns and threats to student welfare anonymously. Reports can be submitted by telephone, mobile application or online form.

That anonymity is central to the service, but it complicates efforts to tell people what happened to their information. A tip might identify a student or relative even when the person submitting it does not give their own name.

Washoe County School District said potentially affected SafeVoice information included students' names, parents' or relatives' names, student identification numbers, dates of birth and details of medical conditions or treatment. The precise information involved depends on what was included in each report.

Navigate360's broader breach notice also listed addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses and Social Security numbers among the types of information potentially exposed. The company did not establish that every category appeared in compromised Nevada tips.

Navigate360 said it had found no evidence that the information was misused for fraud or identity theft. That statement describes what the company had identified, rather than ruling out subsequent misuse.

The company said it enlisted cybersecurity specialists, introduced additional safeguards and engaged a data-mining firm to review the copied information. It also reported the incident to law enforcement and regulators and said it had identified some potentially affected individuals.

State Presses Navigate360 Over Delays and Clarity

Nevada's complaints have focused on the time taken to establish what happened to its SafeVoice records. The state said Navigate360 alerted officials in the spring but provided limited Nevada-specific findings as the forensic investigation continued.

According to a timeline Nevada education officials supplied to KLAS, a preliminary report arrived in June. State officials considered subsequent assessments in September and on 6 October insufficient to establish the breach's scale. Further information followed between 9 and 15 October.

The state's education and public safety departments said the incident had attracted congressional inquiries and a US Department of Justice criminal investigation. Their statement did not say that Navigate360 itself was suspected of criminal wrongdoing.

Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Victor Wakefield said officials were pressing the company for answers and working with education leaders in other states for greater accountability and stronger protections.

The state said SafeVoice's confidentiality protections meant it could not reliably identify and directly notify everyone affected. It has instead issued public notification under Nevada law and said Navigate360 would issue separate notice pursuant to a court order.

The education department, supported by the governor's office, has also sought information about alternative vendors and their security protections.

Officials emphasised that SafeVoice remained available around the clock. Washoe County School District said telephone, app and online reporting channels were operating, with no disruption to local dispatch, school response teams or emergency procedures.

Families seeking information about the breach can contact Navigate360's dedicated assistance line on 833-966-1754, Monday to Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time, excluding US national holidays. Nevada has also published updates through its SafeVoice website.